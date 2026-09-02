Palau’s Fiscal Strength and Clean Energy Take Centre Stage At Pacific Islands Forum

Palau's efforts to strengthen public finances and reduce its dependence on imported fuel took centre stage when Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda met President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. on the sidelines of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum. Their discussion focused on how careful fiscal management, stronger national institutions, and faster investment in renewable energy can help the small island country protect households, businesses, and public services from economic shocks originating far beyond the Pacific.

The economic impact of the Middle East conflict has made this challenge more urgent, with rising fuel prices placing added pressure on electricity costs, business operations, household spending, and government budgets. Kanda said Palau's fiscal strength gives the country room to respond to shocks it did not create, adding that financial reserves can provide valuable time during a crisis, while a more diverse energy supply can reduce the source of the vulnerability itself.

A $12.5 Million Loan Builds on Palau's Progress in Managing Public Finances

During the Forum, Kanda witnessed the signing of a $12.5 million concessional loan that completes a program supporting Palau's fiscal resilience, with cofinancing provided by New Zealand. The program has been led by Palauan institutions and has helped reduce public debt, improve revenue collection, rebuild fiscal buffers, and create a stronger system for managing government resources during economic downturns and natural disasters.

Several permanent institutions have emerged from the reforms, including a Debt and Investment Office responsible for strengthening financial oversight and a National Planning Office created to guide public spending toward national priorities. Dedicated funds have also been established to cushion the economy during difficult periods, giving the government more options when tourism, trade, extreme weather, or changes in global markets weaken public revenue.

These measures carry particular value for a small island economy, where even a sudden rise in the price of imported essentials can quickly affect government finances and the cost of daily life. Stronger planning and financial safeguards allow Palau to respond without placing every adjustment directly on families, workers, or essential public services.

Renewable Power Could Reduce Palau's Exposure to Volatile Fuel Prices

Diesel currently generates about three-quarters of Palau's electricity, leaving homes and businesses vulnerable whenever international fuel prices increase or supply routes are disrupted. Expanding renewable energy could provide a more stable and affordable source of electricity, though solar panels and other generation facilities must be supported by modern grids, battery storage, trained workers, capable utilities, and maintenance systems suited to island conditions.

ADB has more than $600 million in energy projects under implementation across the Pacific, reflecting the scale of the region's electricity and climate challenges. Regional cooperation can help island countries share specialist knowledge, improve connections, attract private investment, and develop energy systems that are better prepared for supply disruptions, disasters, and sudden changes in global prices.

The bank's forthcoming Pacific Approach will guide its partnership with 12 Pacific member countries through 2030. Discussions at the Pacific Islands Forum have included grid modernization, battery storage, utility capacity, and the practical steps needed to make the energy transition reliable rather than simply ambitious.

A Stronger ADB Presence Will Bring Support Closer to North Pacific Countries

ADB is expanding its regional presence by upgrading its office in Pohnpei into a North Pacific Subregional Office, which is expected to become operational before the end of the year. Kanda launched the upgrade alongside President Whipps, Marshall Islands President Hilda C. Heine, and Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley W. Simina, marking a closer working relationship with countries facing many of the same economic, energy, and climate pressures.

A private sector hub based in ADB's Palau office will serve Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia, helping connect businesses and investors with development opportunities across the three countries. For Palau, this combination of sound fiscal management, stronger regional partnerships, and cleaner domestic energy offers a practical path toward an economy that can withstand external shocks without passing their full cost to local communities.