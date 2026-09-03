From Audits to AI: ADB Charts Data-Driven Roadmap for Smarter and Fairer Tax Administration

The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) report on data and analytics in tax administration offers governments a practical roadmap for turning tax data into a tool for stronger revenue collection, better taxpayer services and more credible fiscal management. Rather than treating artificial intelligence as a shortcut to modernization, the report argues that governments must first build reliable data systems, clear governance, privacy safeguards and skilled workforces. Its approach moves from basic data management and taxpayer matching to risk-based audits, revenue forecasting, policy microsimulation and eventually generative artificial intelligence. For policymakers and development partners, the message is particularly relevant at a time when governments need to mobilize more domestic revenue while limiting unnecessary burdens on compliant citizens and businesses.

Smarter Tax Enforcement, Not Simply More Audits

A central finding is that tax administrations cannot, and should not, attempt to audit every taxpayer. Analytics can instead help governments identify where compliance risks are concentrated and select interventions based on both the probability and the potential financial impact of noncompliance.

Tax authorities can combine filing histories, payment patterns, refund-to-liability ratios, income volatility and mismatches with third-party information to develop risk scores. High-risk cases can be prioritized for investigation, while medium-risk taxpayers may receive desk reviews, reminders or opportunities to correct mistakes. Low-risk taxpayers can face fewer unnecessary interventions.

This approach could produce an important economic benefit: governments may collect and protect more revenue from existing tax systems without relying exclusively on higher tax rates or broader enforcement. Scarce auditors can be directed toward cases offering higher expected returns, while compliant businesses could benefit from fewer disruptive audits.

ADB nevertheless warns against assuming that algorithms are automatically objective. Historical enforcement data can carry existing biases. Risk scores should therefore guide rather than automatically determine enforcement decisions, with governments maintaining human review, fairness testing, audit trails and mechanisms for taxpayers to challenge decisions.

A Two-Year Roadmap for Building Tax Analytics

The report translates modernization into measurable milestones. Within the first 6 months, tax administrations should establish data and analytics governance, identify data owners and stewards, create legal and privacy assurance procedures and develop an inventory of priority datasets. Taxpayer matching should operate across at least 2–3 core systems, while at least one risk-scoring model should be tested under controlled conditions. An executive performance dashboard should also be operating.

By month 12, the focus should shift from pilots to production. Analytics should support 2–3 priority compliance risks, risk-based audit selection should be operational and a 360-degree taxpayer profile should be functioning for at least one priority group. Revenue forecasting should become routine, while generative AI and policy microsimulation should undergo limited pilots before authorities decide whether to scale them.

By month 18, analytics should be supporting around 5–8 priority risks, with taxpayer matching expanded across most major systems and legally permitted third-party sources. By month 24, the objective is an institutional model in which analytics routinely supports audit selection, debt management, taxpayer services, compliance campaigns and executive planning.

This phased model is particularly useful for developing economies because it discourages governments from spending heavily on sophisticated AI before fixing fragmented databases, weak governance or shortages of analytical skills.

Better Forecasts Can Strengthen Budgets and Tax Policy

ADB also places analytics at the heart of fiscal planning. Revenue forecasting helps governments estimate how much money tax systems are likely to generate, which in turn influences expenditure, borrowing and debt-management decisions.

The report recommends combining tax information with economic indicators including employment, wages, inflation, trade, interest rates, commodity prices and electronic payments. Authorities can use conventional statistical models alongside nowcasting, scenario analysis, machine learning and stress testing. Importantly, governments should disclose assumptions and uncertainty rather than presenting forecasts as perfectly accurate predictions.

Policy microsimulation provides another powerful tool. Governments can model proposed changes to tax rates, brackets, deductions and benefits before implementing them and estimate their impact on households, businesses, industries, regions and different income groups.

For policymakers, this can improve understanding of who gains, who loses and how much revenue a reform could generate. For development institutions, such models can connect domestic revenue mobilization with broader objectives such as poverty reduction, inequality, fiscal sustainability and inclusive growth.

International development partners therefore have an opportunity to move assistance beyond financing software. Support could focus on data governance, interoperable systems, privacy frameworks, forecasting, model validation, workforce training and monitoring and evaluation. ADB highlights open-source technologies including Python, R and KNIME, potentially reducing dependence on expensive proprietary systems.

AI Creates Opportunity, but Governance Must Come First

Generative AI represents the most advanced part of ADB's roadmap. Potential applications include internal knowledge assistants, taxpayer virtual assistants, automatic summaries of calls and interviews, correspondence drafting, preparation of audit case briefs, document processing and coding assistance.

For private-sector technology and consulting companies, this creates opportunities in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, system integration, identity matching, data engineering, analytics platforms, AI governance and workforce development. However, vendors working with tax administrations will face demanding requirements around privacy, security, explainability and auditability because tax systems contain highly sensitive personal and commercial information.

Businesses themselves could also experience both benefits and risks. Better data matching means discrepancies between tax returns, customs information, payments and other third-party records can become easier to detect. At the same time, compliant firms could benefit from quicker services, prefilled information and fewer indiscriminate audits.

ADB recommends that governments begin GenAI adoption with lower-risk internal tasks and move toward taxpayer-facing applications only after safeguards have been tested. Human oversight should remain mandatory where AI outputs could affect taxpayer rights, liabilities or enforcement.

The broader recommendation is therefore not to pursue technology for its own sake. Governments should measure whether analytics actually increases revenue, reduces processing times, improves voluntary compliance, raises audit productivity and delivers better taxpayer experiences. Development partners should help build sustainable institutional capability, while private providers should design systems around transparency, security and interoperability. The real prize is not an AI-powered tax authority, but a more capable state, one that collects revenue more intelligently, treats taxpayers more fairly and uses evidence to make better fiscal decisions.