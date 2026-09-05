Amala Paul Embraces Role as Brand Ambassador for BabyAmore in Mumbai Ad Campaign

Prominent actress Amala Paul takes on the role of brand ambassador for BabyAmore, an eco-friendly baby-product platform, as she stars in a new ad campaign shot in Mumbai. Joining her are Manav Gohil and Jagat Desai, both of whom have also become equity partners in the rapidly growing venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 13:48 IST
Amala Paul Embraces Role as Brand Ambassador for BabyAmore in Mumbai Ad Campaign
Actress Amala Paul spotted in Mumbai for her upcoming Babyamore ad with Manav Gohil, co-founder of STORY BAKERS, and director Naman Tyagi.. Image Credit: ANI

Amala Paul, a renowned actress and producer, was recently spotted in Mumbai filming an advertisement for BabyAmore, an online platform specializing in eco-friendly and premium baby-care products. The campaign, shot at Mumbai's Swarlata Studio, features Paul as the brand ambassador, joined by male lead Jagat Desai.

The creative production was spearheaded by Story Bakers, a company co-founded by actor Manav Gohil, and included direction from Gohil and Naman Tyagi. Amala Paul's role as a mother in the campaign draws on her personal experiences, underscoring her trust in the brand's lineup that includes essentials like diapers, wipes, and baby food.

In addition to endorsing BabyAmore, both Paul and Desai have become equity partners, marking their deeper investment in the company's future. Founded by Hameed Imthad and Abdul Wahab, BabyAmore has steadily expanded its presence in the premium baby-care market since 2018, driven by the founders' vision to create a trustworthy resource for parents.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026