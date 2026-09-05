Amala Paul Embraces Role as Brand Ambassador for BabyAmore in Mumbai Ad Campaign

Amala Paul, a renowned actress and producer, was recently spotted in Mumbai filming an advertisement for BabyAmore, an online platform specializing in eco-friendly and premium baby-care products. The campaign, shot at Mumbai's Swarlata Studio, features Paul as the brand ambassador, joined by male lead Jagat Desai.

The creative production was spearheaded by Story Bakers, a company co-founded by actor Manav Gohil, and included direction from Gohil and Naman Tyagi. Amala Paul's role as a mother in the campaign draws on her personal experiences, underscoring her trust in the brand's lineup that includes essentials like diapers, wipes, and baby food.

In addition to endorsing BabyAmore, both Paul and Desai have become equity partners, marking their deeper investment in the company's future. Founded by Hameed Imthad and Abdul Wahab, BabyAmore has steadily expanded its presence in the premium baby-care market since 2018, driven by the founders' vision to create a trustworthy resource for parents.