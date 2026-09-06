Unidentified Object Sparks Airspace Alert in Poland

Authorities in Poland are investigating a possible breach of the country's airspace by an unidentified object reportedly entering from Belarus. The incident was announced by the Polish army's operational command on Sunday.

The command shared on social media platform 'X' that radar system recordings are being analyzed. A military helicopter was deployed as part of the verification process to determine the nature of the foreign object, which appears to have challenged Polish airspace protocols.

Authorities are working to rule out the possibility of meteorological factors or anomalies causing the radar blip. The investigation is ongoing as officials aim to ensure national security and operational readiness in light of this potential violation of airspace.