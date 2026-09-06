Historic Shift: AfD Eyes First Far-Right State Governance in Germany in Saxony-Anhalt Election

The Saxony-Anhalt election in eastern Germany could see the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) lead a state government for the first time since WWII. With the party polling above 40%, led by Ulrich Siegmund, it aims for a historic absolute majority, challenging Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 17:21 IST
Historic Shift: AfD Eyes First Far-Right State Governance in Germany in Saxony-Anhalt Election
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In a significant electoral contest, voting commenced in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party, is poised to potentially lead state governance, a first since World War Two. With its candidate Ulrich Siegmund, the AfD has been polling above 40%, striving for an absolute majority.

This election serves as a crucial indicator for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government, which has sought to diminish the AfD's influence by adopting stringent policies on migration and security. Voter turnout has notably increased compared to the previous election, signifying intense public interest in this election.

Surveys indicate the AfD may secure over 40% of the vote, eclipsing Merz’s Christian Democrats (CDU) at 23%. The AfD's potential majority would dismantle Germany's political 'firewall', preventing mainstream parties from forming alliances with it. As ballots are cast, the outcome may reshape the political landscape significantly.

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