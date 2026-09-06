Iran Stands Firm: Vows Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions with US

Iran has declared its intention to strengthen its position against U.S. sanctions, which have severely impacted its economy. Senior Iranian officials warn of a 'painful response' should attacks on the nation escalate.

The situation remains tense following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with a preliminary ceasefire from June failing to advance peace talks. Recent tit-for-tat military strikes continue, involving U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers in retaliation for missile launches by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran's Economy Minister and Parliament Speaker underscore the need for domestic reform and resilience, dismissing changes under U.S. economic pressure. Meanwhile, Tehran's ability to disrupt oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz adds another layer to the existing conflict, as both sides exchange threats.