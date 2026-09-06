Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Schoolchildren in Cape Verde

A tragic bus accident on Cape Verde's Fogo Island resulted in the deaths of at least 25 people, many of whom were schoolchildren. The vehicle veered off a mountain road, plunging into a ravine. This accident underscores the risks of private transport arrangements for unsanctioned school trips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 17:46 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Schoolchildren in Cape Verde
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A devastating accident has struck Cape Verde's Fogo Island, claiming the lives of at least 25 individuals, including many schoolchildren. The bus, traveling on a precarious mountain road, veered off course and plummeted 30 meters into a ravine, as reported by the national news agency Inforpress.

Primary and secondary students made up a significant portion of the passengers. Several injured individuals have been transported to Sao Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo, where they are receiving medical care.

Education officials clarified that the ill-fated journey was not a school-organized event but rather an annual outing independently arranged by the driver, who also perished in the crash.

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