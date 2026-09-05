Twin Bus Accidents Shake Telangana: Injuries Reported

In the early hours of Saturday, a collision between a private bus and a school bus near the new bus stand in Sircilla district, Telangana, left two students with bleeding injuries. According to police reports, the injured were promptly hospitalized, while other students on the bus remained unscathed. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

A police official confirmed the incident, stating, "In the early hours today, an accident occurred involving a school bus and a travel bus. Two students in a school bus sustained bleeding injuries, while the others are safe. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. We are currently investigating the matter." More information on the incident is awaited.

In a separate incident on Friday, an RTC bus overturned near Jukkal X Road in Kamareddy district, tragically claiming the life of its driver, Anjaneyulu, and injuring several passengers. The Hyderabad to Bichkunda bus reportedly hit a roadside divider before overturning. Despite the severe crash, all 13 passengers aboard escaped with minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

In response to the accidents, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has expressed shock, contacting the RTC Managing Director and other officials for details on the circumstances surrounding the incidents. Offering condolences to the family of the deceased driver, the minister described Anjaneyulu's death as deeply saddening. Investigations are underway as authorities seek full clarity on both episodes.