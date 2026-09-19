Robotic-Assisted Surgery in India Enters Its Next Phase as Intuitive Introduces da Vinci 5

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], September 19: Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the introduction of da Vinci 5, its latest-generation robotic-assisted surgical system, in India.

Da Vinci 5 builds on the highly functional design of da Vinci Xi and features more than 150 enhancements. It is the latest addition to the Intuitive portfolio of da Vinci systems that surgeons across India have already used in more than 200,000 procedures to date. The focused introduction of da Vinci 5 in India will enable selected hospitals and programs to build experience with the platform — supporting responsible adoption across the country's growing robotic-assisted surgery community. Da Vinci 5 is designed to deliver:

- Enhanced surgical senses to support better patient outcomes, including first-of-its-kind Force Feedback technology, designed to enhance intra-operative awareness of the force exerted on tissue during surgery, by enabling surgeons to feel push and pull forces through their da Vinci 5 console hand controls; the most realistic 3D da Vinci vision system to date; and an ergonomic, immersive surgeon console to support career longevity. - Operational efficiency, through greater surgeon autonomy with the integration of key components that surgeons can control at their fingertips, and by streamlining workflow with an easy-to-learn system, a universal user interface for care teams, and dynamic assistance integrated into the system to automate select tasks.

- Actionable insights, through an intelligent platform with 10,000x more computing power and new sensors, software, and advanced processors – providing surgeons with more usable data to help them quantify, understand, and improve their surgical performance for patients. Commenting on the occasion, Rohitt Mahajan, Vice President and General Manager, India, Intuitive, said, “The introduction of da Vinci 5 marks an important milestone in the evolution of robotic-assisted surgery in India. As the ecosystem matures, the focus is shifting from technology adoption alone to how innovation can consistently deliver better patient outcomes, support surgical excellence, and strengthen healthcare delivery. With advanced capabilities such as Force Feedback, enhanced computing power, integrated workflows, and connected learning, da Vinci 5 is designed to help surgeons and care teams continuously improve performance and patient care. At Intuitive, our commitment goes beyond introducing new technology. We remain focused on working closely with hospitals, surgeons, and healthcare teams to build the training, clinical evidence, and support infrastructure needed to expand responsible and sustainable access to robotic-assisted surgery across India.”

Iman Jeddi, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager, da Vinci Platforms & Product Operations, Intuitive, said, "da Vinci 5 represents the next generation of robotic-assisted surgery, combining advanced sensing and vision technologies, intelligent software, and integrated workflows in a single platform. Together, these capabilities are designed to provide surgeons with richer information, greater awareness, and a more seamless surgical experience. We are excited to introduce da Vinci 5 in India as the robotic surgery ecosystem continues to evolve and mature." Da Vinci 5 has been used by more than 15,000 surgeons globally, providing meaningful insights into how surgeons work with the platform. This experience adds to a wider body of clinical evidence that includes more than 50,000 peer-reviewed publications related to Intuitive technologies.

Da Vinci 5 is cleared for use in surgical procedures, including urologic, gynaecologic and general surgery, cardiac and thoracoscopic surgical procedures in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)