‘Parvati’ hitmaker Sadhu Tiwari meets Gwalior MP amid ‘Hanuman Ansh’ success, recalls struggles in Mumbai

Tiwari’s “Parvati” has become one of the most popular songs from the devotional blockbuster. Also known as “Jab Zid Pe Aa Gayi Parvati”, the song has been written, composed and sung by Tiwari and has garnered millions of views online.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 12:39 IST
‘Parvati’ hitmaker Sadhu Tiwari meets Gwalior MP amid ‘Hanuman Ansh’ success, recalls struggles in Mumbai
Singer Sadhu Tiwari with Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Sadhu Tiwari, who has lent his voice to several songs in the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, recently visited Gwalior and met Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha at his residence. Kushwaha congratulated the singer and extended his best wishes to him.

Tiwari’s “Parvati” has become one of the most popular songs from the devotional blockbuster. Also known as “Jab Zid Pe Aa Gayi Parvati”, the song has been written, composed and sung by Tiwari and has garnered millions of views online. Speaking to ANI about his journey and the response to the film, the ‘Parvati’ hitmaker said that moving from Gwalior to Mumbai came with several struggles. He also said that hearing people sing his songs gives him a sense of happiness.

“The journey from Gwalior to Mumbai has been filled with struggles. It feels really happy when people here sing the song. For me, the success of the film is not about the money it earns. When a large number of people watch the film and listen to this song, that is when I will consider it a complete success,” he said. The film, which was released in theatres last month, did not have much attention around its release. However, positive feedback from viewers helped the film gain more attention in the days that followed. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Varun Dhawan were among those who praised the film on social media.

Six weeks into its theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh continues to post strong numbers. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 229.23 crore in Week 6. ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service. (ANI)

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