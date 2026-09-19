Pocket FM launches state of the art fiction writing AI, Sherpa

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Pocket FM, a Pocket Entertainment company, today announced the launch of Sherpa by Pocket FM, its fiction creation platform built around Narrative Intelligence, an approach to AI storytelling designed to understand, develop and maintain complex fictional worlds as they evolve over hundreds of episodes.

Generative AI has made it remarkably easy to generate text, but generating text and creating a great story are very different problems. Long-form fiction requires characters who evolve without losing who they are, relationships that remember their history, conflicts and storylines that can disappear and return dozens of episodes later, and narrative decisions that remain consistent across hundreds of thousands of words. A creator is not simply writing the next paragraph or episode, they are building and managing an entire world. Sherpa by Pocket FM is built for solving exactly this problem. Rather than relying on a single model responding to a series of prompts, Sherpa by Pocket FM brings together specialized models and agents that work across the fiction creation process, from ideation and research to story planning, writing, evaluation and long-term narrative memory. At its core is a living understanding of the story world that grows as the story develops, allowing Sherpa by Pocket FM to reason across characters, settings, conflicts, relationships and events rather than treating every episode as an isolated piece of text.

“We believe the next breakthrough in generative AI for entertainment isn’t simply going to come from models that can write better sentences. It will come from systems that understand stories,” said Prateek Dixit, Co-Founder of Pocket FM. “That is what we are building with Sherpa by Pocket FM. Narrative Intelligence means understanding the world a creator is building, reasoning about where the story could go and maintaining that understanding as the story grows, while keeping the creator in control of the vision and the decisions that shape it.” Building Narrative Intelligence

Sherpa by Pocket FM approaches fiction as a hierarchy, building an understanding of the story from its characters and world to larger narrative arcs, episodes and individual scenes. A story begins with an idea and expands into its characters, themes, setting and conflicts before developing into larger story arcs, sequences, episodes and scenes. Different parts of the platform are designed to work across those layers. Its Ideation Agent develops and expands story concepts, the Planning Agent works across story structure and sequences, the Research Agent brings relevant factual and contextual knowledge into the story, and the prose agent develops scenes and episodes. A Feedback Agent evaluates story quality and recommends revisions, while the Narrative World Model maintains long-term story memory as the fictional universe evolves. Together, these systems allow Sherpa by Pocket FM to address one of the hardest problems in long-form storytelling: something that happened 50 or 100 episodes ago may still fundamentally affect what should happen next. Characters need to remember what they know, relationships need to reflect what they have been through, unresolved conflicts need to remain unresolved until the right moment, and the rules of the world cannot simply change because a new episode is being written. The creator remains at the center of this process, setting the vision and making the important creative decisions while Sherpa by Pocket FM helps plan, generate, evaluate and maintain the growing complexity of the story.

Built on How Audiences Actually Experience Stories Sherpa by Pocket FM is being developed inside an entertainment ecosystem that gives Pocket FM a distinct advantage. The company can learn not only from stories themselves, but also from how audiences experience those stories over time. Pocket FM has more than 770,000 titles and 550,000 creators, alongside more than 5.5 billion hours of playtime with minute-by-minute engagement and retention data and more than 1.4 million hours of high-quality text and voice content across millions of story arcs.

That creates a continuous learning loop between creation and consumption. More stories create richer audience signals, those signals can help improve models and evaluation systems, better storytelling can drive stronger engagement and more creator success, and that in turn brings more creators and stories into the ecosystem. As foundation models become increasingly capable, Pocket FM believes this understanding of how audiences actually experience long-form stories will become increasingly important. The challenge is no longer simply generating the next sentence; it is understanding what makes someone care enough about a story to come back for the next episode, and then the next hundred. “Sherpa by Pocket FM is powered by our custom proprietary models, which feed off our rich data flywheel and continuously improve as more content is created and consumed,” said Vasu Sharma, Head of AI at Pocket FM. “This gives a single creator access to storytelling capabilities that previously required entire studios, specialized teams and massive production budgets. With the right tools, one creator can increasingly build and scale an entire fictional universe.”

Scaling a New Generation of Storytellers Sherpa by Pocket FM is already changing the scale at which stories can be created across Pocket FM, with annualized content production growing 75x to more than 2.5 million hours, alongside a 10x increase in the number of blockbuster titles. For creators, this means being able to go from an initial idea to a structured fictional universe, build long-running stories faster and ultimately adapt successful intellectual property across languages, markets and formats.

“Every writer begins with a story, but between that first thought and the finished book lie many difficulties such as false starts, lost ideas, and long stretches when the words do not come. Sherpa can help a writer through some of these obstacles, offering a little guidance when the journey becomes difficult. It does not take the place of the writer; it helps the writer keep going. And when a writer can keep going, there is a greater chance that more stories will find their way into the world,” said Ajit Kumar, author of Brahmyodha : The Destroyer and an early Sherpa user, whose story had received 275.2 million plays on Pocket FM as of August 2026. Sherpa by Pocket FM is part of Pocket Entertainment’s larger ambition to change who gets to create entertainment. The creator economy gave individuals access to global distribution. Pocket FM believes AI can now give those same individuals access to creative capabilities that were previously difficult to access at scale. With Sherpa by Pocket FM, a creator anywhere in the world can begin with an idea, build it into a complex long-form story and ultimately take that story to a global audience.

Pocket Entertainment’s long-term ambition is to enable a billion creators to create a billion stories for a billion people. About Pocket Entertainment

Pocket Entertainment is the world’s leading AI entertainment platform building products that help creators create, produce, distribute and monetize entertainment at global scale. Its portfolio includes Pocket FM, the leading AI audio drama platform, and Pocket Saga, its AI microdrama platform. Founded in India in 2018 by Rohan Nayak, Nishanth KS and Prateek Dixit, Pocket Entertainment combines human creativity and AI to make audio and video entertainment creation faster and more accessible, enabling creators to develop high-quality entertainment, reach audiences across languages and geographies, and scale successful IP globally. Pocket Entertainment is building a future of hyper-personalized entertainment, where individual creators can build global blockbusters that once required large studios, teams and budgets. Pocket Entertainment is headquartered in Bengaluru and Culver City, California, with offices in San Francisco, Berlin and Mumbai.

About Pocket FM Pocket FM is the leading AI audio drama, shaping a new category of serialized entertainment for audiences around the world. With more than 250 million listeners across 20+ countries, Pocket FM combines human creativity and AI with audience insights to help more than 550,000 creators develop stories, produce audio, adapt content across languages and scale successful IP for global audiences. Pocket FM has built a rapidly growing library of more than 770,000 audio series, creating an entertainment ecosystem where creators can bring their ideas to life and reach audiences around the world. Pocket FM is headquartered in Bengaluru and Culver City, California, and is operated by parent company Pocket Entertainment.

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