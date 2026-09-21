MIT Bengaluru Expands Quantum Expertise Through India-Netherlands Training Programme for Faculty and Students Ahead of Q-HUB Launch

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) Bengaluru, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has strengthened the quantum technology capabilities of its faculty members and students through an advanced international training programme involving participants from its Bengaluru and Manipal campuses. The initiative is part of the institution's preparations for the launch of the laboratory Quantum-Hub@MAHE (Q-Hub), scheduled to be inaugurated on 13 October 2026 at the MAHE Bengaluru campus.

Four faculty members and seven students completed the specialised programme across India and the Netherlands, gaining hands-on exposure to the complex hardware and engineering systems that support quantum computing. The initiative positions MIT Bengaluru to develop a trained academic and student talent base for Q-Hub from its inception. The training was conducted in two phases. The first phase at MIT Bengaluru focused on quantum control systems, vacuum technologies, practical vacuum assembly and foundational quantum engineering concepts. The second phase was held at the QuantrolOx laboratory and QuTech at TU Delft, Netherlands, where participants received advanced training from experts working at the forefront of quantum technology.

Faculty members and students gained practical experience in microwave technologies, RF electronics, gas handling systems, dilution refrigerator assembly, cryocooling systems, superconducting quantum processing unit assembly, signal measurement and analysis, and the use of QuantumEDGE software and QBlox modules. The programme has strengthened the ability of faculty members to teach, mentor and lead research in emerging quantum technologies. For students, it has created an opportunity to move beyond theoretical learning and engage directly with the hardware, control systems and experimental processes involved in quantum computing. The trained cohort will support laboratory instruction, research projects and the operation of critical infrastructure at Q-Hub.

Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, observed, “India’s quantum future depends on meaningful collaboration between academia and industry. At MAHE Bengaluru, Q-Hub will bring faculty, students, researchers and industry partners together to develop talent, address real-world challenges and advance quantum innovation in India.” Commenting on the initiative and the upcoming launch of Q-Hub, Dr. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru, said, “The inauguration of Q-Hub marks a significant milestone in our journey towards building advanced technological capabilities that can contribute meaningfully to India's emerging quantum ecosystem. Q-Hub has been envisioned as much more than a conventional academic laboratory. It brings together quantum computing, superconducting quantum hardware, cryogenic systems, RF and control engineering, research, education, innovation and industry collaboration under a single platform. Our aspiration is to move from learning quantum technology to engineering quantum systems and ultimately creating quantum technologies in India.”

Participants described the programme as an important opportunity to connect quantum concepts with real-world engineering applications. Their exposure to international laboratories and advanced quantum infrastructure deepened their understanding of the design, development and manufacturing of quantum computing components. Scheduled to be inaugurated on 13 October 2026, Q-Hub Lab will serve as an integrated platform for quantum education, faculty development, student training, research and innovation. By bringing together academia, industry, start-ups, government agencies and international partners, the centre aims to contribute to the development of a skilled quantum workforce and strengthen India’s ambition to build indigenous quantum technologies.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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