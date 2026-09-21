Textile factory fire in southern Chinese city of Foshan kills 8

A fire that broke out ‌at a textile factory in the Chinese city of Foshan in southern Guangdong province on Sunday ‌killed eight people and injured one, state media ‌said on Monday.

The fire broke out at 3:12 p.m. (0712 GMT) in a two-story building inside an industrial ⁠park ​and ⁠was extinguished in about an hour, state television reported. The damaged ⁠building is used for production activities including denim ​fabric washing and the fire did not ⁠spread to other areas, according to the report.

A social ⁠media ​video verified by Reuters showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the building; ⁠a slightly taller building nearby seemed unaffected. Search-and-rescue operations have ⁠concluded ⁠and the cause of fire is under investigation, the state television report ‌said.