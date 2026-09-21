Kerala railway projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore under execution; Vaishnaw meets MPs to discuss network expansion

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore are currently under execution in Kerala as the state prepares for the next phase of railway expansion, while noting that he met MPs from the state to discuss operational issues in Mangaluru and development of the railway network. Vaishnaw said the Mangaluru railway area had been divided into three different zones, which was creating serious operational problems, and that the decision to keep Mangaluru in the South Western Railway (SWR) zone would resolve the issue. He said he also discussed Kerala's railway development with the MPs and separately with Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

In a series of posts on X, Vaishnaw said the ongoing works cover nine multitracking and new-line projects, 145 flyovers and underpasses, and 19 station redevelopment projects, with the focus on building greater capacity and enabling smoother and more efficient railway operations across the state. He said the future expansion plans also include preparation of detailed project reports for more than 800 km of third- and fourth-line augmentation across six sections, aimed at strengthening north-south capacity through Kerala. The sections include Shoranur-Coimbatore (99 km), Mangaluru-Shoranur (307 km), Shoranur-Ernakulam (106 km), Ernakulam-Kayankulam (115 km), Kayankulam-Thiruvananthapuram (105 km) and Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil (71 km).

“Several major projects have been sanctioned to strengthen rail capacity, connectivity and network expansion across the state,” Vaishnaw said, outlining the next phase of development. The sanctioned projects include the 116-km Angamali-Sabarimala new line for Rs 3,801 crore, 8-km Ernakulam-Kumbalam doubling at Rs 828 crore, 16-km Kumbalam-Thuravur patch doubling at Rs 1,171 crore and 5-km Shoranur-Vallathol Nagar patch doubling, including yard modifications, at Rs 367 crore.

The list also includes the 38-km Tirunnavaya-Guruvayur new line at Rs 144 crore, 87-km Trivandrum-Kanyakumari doubling at Rs 4,509 crore, 21-km Thuravur-Mararikulam doubling at Rs 434 crore, 12-km Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha doubling at Rs 313 crore and 11-km Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling at Rs 221 crore. Vaishnaw said Kerala's railway network has already undergone substantial expansion. Over the last 12 years, the state has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification, completed doubling and gauge-conversion projects, constructed 131 flyovers and underpasses, and redeveloped 16 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Since 2014, six major doubling and gauge-conversion projects covering 670 km have been completed at a total cost of Rs 4,316 crore. These include the 18-km Ambalapuzha-Haripad doubling costing Rs 346 crore, 27-km Chengannur-Chingavanam doubling costing Rs 436 crore, 217-km Dindigul-Pollachi-Palghat and Pollachi-Coimbatore gauge conversion costing Rs 1,360 crore, 27-km Kurruppanthara-Chingavanam doubling costing Rs 749 crore, 24-km Mulanturutti-Kurruppantara doubling costing Rs 303 crore and 357-km Quilon-Tiruchendur gauge conversion costing Rs 1,122 crore. The minister also highlighted capacity-related works. A total of 145 road overbridges and underbridges are under construction at Rs 4,786 crore, comprising 136 ROBs, eight RUBs and one pedestrian subway. Of these, 52 projects are delayed, including 34 due to land acquisition, 13 due to finalisation of alignment and five due to non-engagement of an agency.

Land acquisition remains a key constraint. Against a total requirement of 618 hectares, only 78 hectares, or 13 per cent, has been acquired, leaving 540 hectares, or 87 per cent, still to be acquired. Railways has already deposited Rs 1,976 crore with the Kerala government for land acquisition. Projects facing delays on this account include the 111-km Angamali-Sabarimala new line, Ernakulam-Kumbalam patch doubling, Kumbalam-Thuravur patch doubling and Shoranur-Vallathol doubling. Passenger connectivity has also expanded, with six Vande Bharat Express services currently operating and connecting Kerala with Mangaluru, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. The services include Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central and KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction services in both directions.

In the last five years, more than 180 new stoppages have been provided in Kerala, while 22 new train services have been introduced over the last two years. MEMU services have also been introduced on the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam, Shoranur-Nilambur Road, Kollam-Ernakulam and Palakkad-Pollachi routes. Meanwhile, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is redeveloping 35 stations across the state at a total cost of Rs 3,111 crore. Of these, 16 stations have been completed, including Angamali for Kaladi, Chalakudi, Changanassery, Chirayinkeezh, Ferok, Guruvayur, Kuttippuram, Mavelikara, Nilambur Road, Parappanangadi, Shoranur, Thalassery, Tirur, Tripunithura, Vadakara and Wadakancheri.

Vaishnaw also said the Centre's railway allocation for Kerala has increased to Rs 3,795 crore in FY26-27, compared with Rs 372 crore in 2014, while noting that operational issues in the Mangaluru railway area were also discussed with Kerala MPs and Chief Minister VD Satheesan. (ANI)