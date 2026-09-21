Forex inflows under RBI swap facility rise to USD 143.6 billion

Foreign exchange inflows under the Reserve Bank of India's special USD-INR forex swap facility have risen to USD 143.60 billion, with Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits increasing by about USD 5.75 billion from the provisional figure reported earlier this month.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 19:59 IST
Forex inflows under RBI swap facility rise to USD 143.6 billion
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Foreign exchange inflows under the Reserve Bank of India's special USD-INR forex swap facility have risen to USD 143.60 billion, with Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits increasing by about USD 5.75 billion from the provisional figure reported earlier this month. According to an RBI release issued on Monday, FCNR(B) deposits mobilised till August 31 stood at USD 132.98 billion, compared with the provisional USD 127.226 billion reported earlier, an increase of USD 5.754 billion.

The latest data showed that Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) contributed USD 5.32 billion, while External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) accounted for USD 5.296 billion. This took total forex inflows under the facility to USD 143.596 billion. Earlier provisional data released by the central bank had put total inflows as of August 31 at USD 136.377 billion, including USD 127.226 billion through FCNR(B) deposits, USD 5.26 billion through OFCBs and USD 3.891 billion through ECBs.

This means the overall reported inflows under the facility have increased by about USD 7.22 billion from the earlier provisional figure. The increase was driven mainly by the upward revision in FCNR(B) deposits and higher ECB inflows. The central bank had introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility on June 8, covering inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, ECBs and OFCBs.

"RBI had introduced a special USD-INR Forex Swap facility covering FCNR(B) deposits, ECB and OFCB inflows on June 08, 2026," the release said. The window for FCNR(B) deposits remained open until August 31, while the facility for ECBs and OFCBs will remain available until December 31, 2026, the RBI said.

The central bank clarified that the USD 132.98 billion FCNR(B) figure represents deposits mobilised up to August 31. (ANI)

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