IIT Delhi hosts 2nd CSR Conclave; showcases breakthrough MedTech innovations, signs pact with Arunachal govt

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi organised its 2nd CSR Conclave on "Emerging Healthcare Technologies & PSU Summit", bringing together over 150 leaders and professionals from industry, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), CSR foundations, government bodies, and academia to boost indigenous healthcare innovations and foster industry-academia collaborations. Hosted by the institute’s Corporate Relations Office, the conclave served as a platform to showcase IIT Delhi’s cutting-edge research, explore CSR opportunities, and channel public sector support toward national healthcare and technological priorities.

During the 'Emerging Healthcare Technologies' session, faculty members presented groundbreaking research spanning biomedical engineering, biological sciences, and artificial intelligence in medicine. The showcased innovations focused on affordable, scalable, and indigenous solutions, including Raman spectroscopy for cancer detection, a miniaturized colposcope for cervical cancer screening, an integrated microsurgical irrigation-suction device, AI platforms for oncology and neurological diagnostics, and wearable robotic exoskeletons for mobility augmentation. A high-level panel discussion moderated by Prof. Akshi Singla of IIT Delhi's Department of Chemical Engineering featured domain experts, including Harish Iyer (Gates Foundation), Ashok KL (GE HealthCare), Dr. Shirshendu Mukherjee (Wadhwani Innovation Network), Rupam Chaudhury (L&T Technology Services Ltd), Dr. Vibhav Garg (Meril Group of Companies), and Nikhil Doegar (Tata 1mg). The panel delved into translating laboratory research to market, regulatory pathways, AI integration, and the vital role of CSR funding in supporting early-stage MedTech innovations.

The second half of the event, the 'PSU Summit – Driving Innovation, Technology & Nation Building', focused on strengthening institutional collaboration with public sector enterprises. Toko Tatung, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Arunachal Pradesh, attended the summit as the Chief Guest, delivered the keynote address, and officially launched IIT Delhi’s 'Partnership Booklet' and 'Infrastructure Compendium'.

The summit also witnessed significant strategic collaborations: A Letter of Intent (LoI) was exchanged between IIT Delhi and the Keyi Panyor Mission Plan 2040, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, for cooperation in research, technological development, and capacity building. A Letter of Intent was exchanged with the HS Foundation to advance MedTech and biomedical research.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Vionix Biosciences to combine academic research capabilities with industrial expertise for real-world healthcare solutions. (ANI)