Two North Korea members of Asian Games seek asylum in Japan, report says

Two members of North ​Korea's delegation to the ​Asian Games in Japan ‌are ​looking to seek asylum, South Korea's Monthly Chosun magazine reported on Tuesday. Citing a ‌source it identified as an official from Japan's Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office, the magazine said the two were among a 180-member ‌North Korean delegation attending the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which opened ‌on Saturday.

The two North Koreans expressed a preference to seek asylum in Japan rather than South Korea and have communicated their intention not to ⁠return ​home, the ⁠report said. Their identities and positions within the delegation were not disclosed, and it ⁠remained unclear whether their reported outreach would ultimately lead to a ​defection, according to Monthly Chosun.

The magazine said the information was ⁠obtained through a source connected to Japan's intelligence apparatus and linked to ⁠the ​pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon. North Korea sent about 180 athletes and officials ⁠to the Games, including Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, according to media reports.

Reuters ⁠could not ⁠immediately reach the Japanese government for comment on a national holiday in Japan.