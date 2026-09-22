Puravankara Enters Delhi-NCR, Secures 13.44-acre Land Parcel in Greater Noida with Rs 5,200 Crore GDV Potential

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India’s most trusted and admired real estate developers, has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Limited. The parcel has a saleable potential of ~4.57 million sq. ft. and an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,200 crore. The entry into Delhi-NCR marks a significant step in Puravankara’s strategy to expand into high-growth residential markets beyond Southern and Western India, leveraging its strong brand and five-decade legacy of trust, quality and execution.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, “Our entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in Puravankara’s growth journey. NCR is one of India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and we have been deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here. Greater Noida offers the combination of scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand that we look for when entering a new geography. With a ₹5,200 crore development opportunity, this is a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR while remaining disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and growth.” The land parcel is located in Greater Noida. Planned as an integrated industrial and urban ecosystem, the township benefits from access to key regional infrastructure, including the Yamuna Expressway. The development of Noida International Airport at Jewar is also expected to further strengthen connectivity and support economic and employment growth across the region.

Rajat Rastogi, CEO-West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited, said, “Greater Noida presents a compelling opportunity for Puravankara to establish its presence in NCR at a meaningful scale. The region is seeing strong infrastructure-led growth, expanding economic activity and improving connectivity, creating a favourable environment for long-term residential demand. We see this project as an opportunity to bring a differentiated Puravankara offering to the market, backed by thoughtful design, quality and disciplined execution.” He further added, “As we build our presence in North India, we will continue to evaluate opportunities across Delhi-NCR that meet our development, return and capital-efficiency criteria. Our focus will be on creating a strong and sustainable pipeline while bringing the Puravankara experience to homebuyers in this market.”

The acquisition marks Puravankara’s maiden entry into Delhi-NCR and is its largest land transaction in FY27 so far. Including this acquisition, the company’s FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru spans approximately 10.74 million sq. ft. of saleable area and an estimated GDV of Rs 14,100 crore. Puravankara continues to pursue a mix of outright acquisitions, joint development agreements and other capital-efficient structures to strengthen its development pipeline across established markets while selectively expanding into new growth geographies.

The Delhi-NCR entry comes close on the heels of Puravankara’s Rs 2,600 crore redevelopment win in Goregaon West, Mumbai, underscoring the company’s continued momentum in expanding its development pipeline across key markets. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)