Delhi: Two absconding accused arrested in Kalkaji minor gang-rape case

Delhi Police have arrested two absconding accused in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, officials said on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Hemant and Mukesh. Their arrests come hours after police apprehended one of the accused following a brief exchange of fire, while the other two had been absconding.

According to police, the incident was reported near Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi on Monday evening. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of law. Earlier, Delhi Police had said that three men allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel. The accused allegedly threatened the two before taking the minor to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination and the investigation was initiated. Police also began examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. In the initial police action, one accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire. Police subsequently launched a search operation to trace the remaining two accused. The latest arrests of Hemant and Mukesh have now led to the apprehension of all three accused named in the case.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Kalkaji Temple and Aastha Kunj Park, an area that witnesses significant public movement. With the arrest of Hemant and Mukesh, police are now questioning the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and their alleged roles in the crime.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)