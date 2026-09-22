Chinese vice president to attend UN General Assembly
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
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