Alibaba launches new AI chip, CEO Eddie Wu calls it ‘most powerful’ in China; expansion plans ahead

Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group on Tuesday launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which it described as “the most powerful AI chip in China,” while announcing plans to significantly expand its data centre capacity in the coming years. The latest chip called Zhenwu V900 was unveiled by Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu at the company’s annual Apsara Conference in Hangzhou on Tuesday, as per an official release. Zhenwu V900 is capable of scaling up to 500,000 cards per cluster, the company said.

Speaking at the Apsara Conference 2026, Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu said machine intelligence currently represents less than 3 per cent of human capacity, leaving significant room for growth as AI capabilities scale. To support this expansion, Alibaba is investing across three key areas: AI models, chips and cloud infrastructure.

The company is advancing Recursive Self-Improvement (RSI) and plans to develop Qwen models with 5–10 trillion parameters as it works towards artificial superintelligence (ASI). In parallel, Alibaba plans to expand its global data centre capacity to more than 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2032 to meet growing AI demand.

“Alibaba will join forces with all our partners to commit fully to AI infrastructure development, forging an AI cloud designed for the Machine Intelligence era. Our target is that by 2032, the global data center capacity operated by Alibaba Cloud will surpass 20GW, fueling the industry’s exponentially rising demand for AI,” Wu said, as per the release. The company launched Qwen Intelligence for mobile devices. It is an end-to-end solution that enables mobile devices to reason through and execute truly complex tasks.

Wu also outlined the company’s strategic roadmap for the “Machine Intelligence” era, noting that machines are increasingly becoming a key force behind thinking. He said machine thinking currently accounts for less than 3 per cent of overall human thinking, leaving significant room for growth as machine intelligence scales towards 1,000 times human capacity.

“In the future, the total amount of Human Thinking will continue to grow, but Machine Thinking will expand even faster, ultimately shouldering 99.9% of all Thinking,” he said. (ANI)