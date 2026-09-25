European stocks on track for weekly gain as oil eases; Mideast risks linger

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 14:50 IST
European stocks on track for weekly gain as oil eases; Mideast risks linger

European shares were on track to snap a three-week losing streak on Friday as oil prices retreated, although investors remained cautious about developments in the Middle ‌East and surging bond yields. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% to 640.43 points by 0821 GMT, putting the benchmark on course for a nearly 1% weekly advance. In the previous three weeks, the index had lost around 3%.

Oil prices fell on Friday ‌as truce hopes outweighed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Negotiators are exploring a phased path out of war that would ‌involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran, sources close to the talks said this week.

"Even though the conflict in the Middle East seems like it's potentially reaching a positive phase of dialogue and agreement, there's still a lot of uncertainty because ⁠we've been ​here before," said Daniela Hathorn, ⁠a senior market analyst at Capital.com. Energy shares fell 0.7% and were the biggest sectoral losers.

By contrast, oil-price-sensitive airline stocks advanced, with Ryanair and Lufthansa gaining more ⁠than 2% each. The travel and leisure index rose 1.2%. Basic resource shares rose 1.14%, on gains in Pan African Resources and Glencore ​PLC. UBS upgraded its rating on Glencore to "buy" from "neutral".

Euro zone government bond yields were on track for their seventh ⁠consecutive weekly rise as crude prices remained near $100 a barrel and increasingly hawkish signals from central banks pushed up expectations for policy rates. Hathorn said ⁠further ​tightening by the European Central Bank could prove to be "damaging for the economy" as "growth isn't in the best position in the eurozone". The ECB lifted interest rates earlier this month.

Separately, German consumer sentiment weakened more sharply than expected heading ⁠into October, as rising energy prices soured households' income outlook, a survey showed. Germany's benchmark DAX was up 0.65%. Among individual stocks, ⁠Finland's Konecranes jumped to the ⁠top of STOXX 600, up 6.81% after the industrial equipment maker launched a buyback programme and raised its financial targets.

Shares of banking major UBS rose 3%. A Semafor report said the ‌bank had revived ‌discussions to exit Switzerland.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
2
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global
3
SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

Global
4
Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Emotional Risks of AI Begin Long Before Superintelligence

From Detection to Treatment: The Birth Defect Care Challenge Facing Lower-Income Countries

Human Disagreement May Be Irreplaceable in the Age of AI Companions: Here's why

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026