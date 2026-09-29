Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei avoids comment as AI tech czars reach DC for key meeting with Trump

US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a key meeting with executives of several AI frontier labs on Tuesday even as some of the biggest voices in Tech have publically called for a slowdown in AI development. Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with the executives of AI companies at the White House on Tuesday (local time). Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei , OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai , Palantir CEO Alex Karp, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are among those set to attend reported CBS News.

CBS News reported that Amodei kept quiet on Capitol Hill on Monday as reporters pressed him for details about his private dinner with President Trump held on Sunday and about Tuesday's meeting. Earlier, speaking at the UN General Assembly Trump said that he is changing the term "artificial intelligence" to "super intelligence" because it's "more accurate." The US President also dismissed global concerns about the technology and its effects on humanity.

While Trump said "we have to be careful" with AI, he said the U.S. is only "going to encourage it, not rein it in." "I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution," he said. Amodei had advocated for the AI Industry to slow down. Detailing his plan for doing this, Amodei said Anthropic would open system access to third-party evaluators.

"We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so. Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our systems, so that they can verify adherence to our safety measures, report on incidents, and assess models’ alignment during training," he wrote on X. In his essay Amodei argued that AI could raise the quality of life but along with its advantages it carried major risks.

"I have worked on AI for the last twelve years because I believe it could dramatically raise the quality of human life. I’ve written often about these incredible benefits: I believe that AI could cure most major diseases in the next 5–10 years, greatly accelerate economic growth rates, create a world of abundance and empowerment, and usher in a renaissance of democracy and freedom. But like many technologies before it, AI brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious. I’ve written a lot about them too. They include the risk of losing control of AI systems, misuse of AI for cyberattacks and bioterrorism, and serious economic disruption. A race to the bottom, spurred by commercial incentives, can make these risks more acute," he wrote. Amodei said he is advocating slowing down the pace of AI model development, as if unchecked this could outrun human ability to control such systems.

That call was endorsed by Sam Altman, CEO of Tech Giant OpenAi. In a post on X, Altman said, "I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks. Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same." Later, Google's Demis Hassabis, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several other tech Czars endorsed Amodei's suggestion on slowing the pace of AI development. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang however dismissed fears of a doomsday scenario but advocated for responsible AI development. (ANI)