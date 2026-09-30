Group 108 Showcases Next-Generation Retail Destinations at MAPIC India 2026

Group 108, a prominent name in the real estate sector, showcased its strong presence at MAPIC India 2026, held on 29th and 30th September at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event brought together leading retailers, developers, investors, brands, and industry stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of Retail Real Estate in India.

ANI | Delhi Ncr | Updated: 30-09-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 17:57 IST
Group 108 Showcases Next-Generation Retail Destinations at MAPIC India 2026
Group 108’s team at MAPIC India 2026, Mumbai, showcasing its vision for experience-led retail and commercial destinations across NCR. Image Credit: ANI

NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], September 30: Group 108, a prominent name in the real estate sector, showcased its strong presence at MAPIC India 2026, held on 29th and 30th September at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event brought together leading retailers, developers, investors, brands, and industry stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of Retail Real Estate in India.

Group 108 drew industry attention with its forward-looking commercial developments, Grandthum and One FNG, which reflect the growing demand for well-planned, experience-led retail and commercial destinations in the NCR. Grandthum, located in Greater Noida West, and One FNG, situated along the Noida Expressway, are designed to bring together retail spaces, lifestyle experiences and business opportunities within strategically positioned developments. The company’s participation at MAPIC India 2026 provided an opportunity to engage with leading retail brands, investors and industry stakeholders, while exploring emerging opportunities across India’s evolving retail ecosystem.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Mr. Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, “MAPIC India continues to be an important platform for meaningful conversations and collaborations across the retail and real estate ecosystem. Our participation this year reflects our commitment to creating commercially vibrant destinations that respond to the evolving expectations of brands, businesses and consumers. We look forward to building stronger partnerships and contributing to the next phase of retail growth in India.” As MAPIC India 2026 concludes, Group 108 continues to focus on developing high-quality commercial destinations that combine strategic location, contemporary design and evolving retail and business needs.

About Group 108 Group 108 is a real estate development company focused on creating high-quality commercial developments that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and consumers. The company is developing commercial and IT/ITeS spaces with an emphasis on design, functionality and global standards. With a focus on quality, transparency and long-term value creation, Group 108 aims to contribute to the growth of emerging commercial destinations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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