Temasek to expand Middle East footprint with new offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi

Temasek announced plans to expand its presence in the Middle East as the Singapore-based investment company moves to deepen engagement across the region to pursue long-term opportunities for itself and its portfolio companies. According to a Temasek press release, the state-backed investor plans to establish offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It also intends to engage directly with institutions in Qatar and other regional markets to develop investment and partnership opportunities.

The Middle East hosts several major sovereign wealth funds, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, the Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and the Kuwait Investment Authority. The company noted that the region experiences broad-based economic transformation supported by national development and diversification initiatives.

Subject to relevant statutory approvals, the Riyadh and Abu Dhabi offices are scheduled to become operational in the first half of 2027. These locations will function as strategic hubs for Temasek and its portfolio companies, several of which plan to co-locate in the facilities. The company stated that the expansion supports its capacity to access opportunities across Central Asia and Africa. Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Holdings, said, "The Middle East is an important part of Temasek’s global network. The pace and ambition of economic transformation across the region are remarkable, and its long-term fundamentals remain highly attractive."

He noted the alignment between regional objectives and the firm's core operational priorities. "We see strong alignment between the region’s priorities and Temasek’s own areas of focus," Pillay stated. "Our relationships across the Middle East – particularly in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar – have been built over many years through our partnerships, co-investments, and portfolio companies, and we look forward to deepening them further. This expansion is a natural next step, and it will help us create compelling partnerships to grow together."

Chia Song Hwee, Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Global Investments and Chairman of Middle East and Africa, said, "Being on the ground in the Middle East will strengthen engagement with our partners and enhance access to investment opportunities for Temasek and our portfolio companies throughout the region and beyond to Central Asia and Africa.” "Equally, it allows us to bring complementary expertise from across our ecosystem to these markets, expanding pathways to create lasting value with like-minded partners," he added.

Chia assumed the position of Chairman, Middle East and Africa, on September 1, 2026, providing oversight and executive direction for regional operations. Ankit Khemka, Managing Director for the region, continues to direct Temasek's local expansion and operational strategy. With the launch of the Riyadh and Abu Dhabi locations in 2027, Temasek's international network will comprise 15 offices across 11 countries. (ANI)