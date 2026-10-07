China rejects EU request for voluntary hybrid car export curbs, FT reports
China has rejected a European Union request for voluntary curbs on hybrid car exports as the two sides enter the last stretch of negotiations to avoid a trade conflict, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The European Commission now hopes to get Beijing to accept a unilateral EU measure to cap hybrid imports instead, the newspaper added, citing two diplomats briefed on the plan.
Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.