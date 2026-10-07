China rejects EU request for voluntary hybrid car export curbs, FT reports

China ​has ​rejected a ‌European Union request ​for voluntary curbs ‌on hybrid car exports as the two sides enter the ‌last stretch of negotiations ‌to avoid a trade conflict, the Financial Times reported ⁠on ​Wednesday. The ⁠European Commission now hopes to ⁠get Beijing to accept ​a unilateral EU measure to ⁠cap hybrid imports instead, ⁠the newspaper ​added, citing two diplomats briefed on the ⁠plan.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify ⁠the FT report.