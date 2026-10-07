Flood Disruptions Push Nepal’s Growth Lower as Recovery Shifts Toward Resilient Rebuilding

Nepal is heading into a weaker growth year after flood damage disrupted some of the infrastructure on which industry and services depend. The World Bank's Nepal Development Update: Building Back Differently for the Future report projects economic growth slowing to 3.7% in FY27, before recovering to 5.2% in FY28 as reconstruction and rehabilitation begin to support activity.

The numbers capture more than a temporary interruption to output. Damage to energy, transport and communications networks is exposing how closely Nepal's economic performance is tied to the resilience of critical infrastructure, while losses to agriculture show how a relatively limited effect on national GDP can still translate into severe hardship for affected households.

A Flood Shock Is Spreading Through Nepal's Productive Economy

Industry is expected to bear the largest economic cost because the flood damaged hydropower, solar energy, electricity transmission and transport infrastructure. Reduced generating capacity and impaired transmission can constrain production directly, while damaged transport networks restrict the movement of goods and raise operational difficulties for businesses.

Services face a different but connected disruption. Trade, transport, tourism and financial activity are expected to weaken as physical damage interrupts commercial flows and makes it harder for businesses and consumers to operate normally. The economic effect therefore extends beyond locations where assets were physically destroyed.

Agriculture presents a more complicated picture. Losses are not expected to have a major impact on aggregate output, yet their consequences for livelihoods in affected areas could be considerable. Farmers and rural households can suffer substantial income losses even when those losses remain relatively small in national GDP calculations.

Such differences matter for how recovery is measured. A rebound in national growth can coexist with prolonged financial stress among communities whose assets, crops or livelihoods have been damaged, leaving policymakers with both a macroeconomic reconstruction challenge and a household recovery problem.

The FY28 Rebound Depends on Reconstruction Becoming Economic Activity

Growth is projected to recover to 5.2% in FY28 as reconstruction and rehabilitation gather momentum. Rebuilding damaged infrastructure can generate activity through construction, investment and restoration of disrupted services, providing a natural lift after the initial economic shock.

The projected rebound, however, does not make reconstruction a purely cyclical story. Restoring electricity generation, transmission lines, transport links and other critical systems will determine how quickly productive capacity returns and how effectively industry and services can recover from the disruption.

Delays would have consequences beyond individual construction projects. Power constraints can continue limiting production, damaged transport corridors can interfere with market access, and weak communications infrastructure can slow the normalization of commercial activity.

Recovery has a sequencing problem as well as a financing problem. Infrastructure with the greatest influence on energy supply, mobility and connectivity can affect multiple sectors simultaneously, making the pace and prioritization of reconstruction important to the wider economic trajectory.

The World Bank's recommendations push the rebuilding agenda further than asset replacement. Updated multi-hazard risk assessments, more careful choices over infrastructure location and design, and greater redundancy in essential networks are intended to reduce the likelihood that future hazards create the same pattern of economic disruption.

Building Back Differently Means Paying for Resilience Before the Next Disaster

Reconstructing to stronger standards can create difficult policy choices when resources are limited. More resilient designs, safer locations and additional capacity in critical networks may require greater investment upfront than simply restoring damaged infrastructure to its previous condition.

Redundancy is central to that calculation. Alternative transport, energy and communications capacity can appear costly during normal conditions, but the absence of backup systems can turn the failure of a single link into a much wider interruption during a disaster.

Early warning systems form another part of the recommended shift. Better warning capacity can help reduce exposure before hazards intensify, particularly when authorities are able to translate information quickly into evacuation, preparedness or protective action.

Household protection will also require institutions capable of responding at speed. The report recommends building an Integrated Social Protection System that can provide a foundation for rapidly delivering disaster assistance to vulnerable households rather than relying on emergency arrangements assembled after a shock has already occurred.

Such a system would address a weakness exposed by the difference between economic and livelihood losses. Agricultural damage may have limited implications for national output while still leaving individual communities facing severe reductions in income and economic security.

So, Nepal's recovery strategy is being asked to achieve two objectives simultaneously: restore the infrastructure needed for growth and build systems that reduce economic and social vulnerability when the next hazard arrives.

Nepal's Setback Comes as South Asia Searches for New Sources of Growth

The slowdown stands in contrast to the wider South Asian outlook. The latest regional assessment projects South Asian growth rising to 6.9% this year, supported by strong domestic demand, before moderating to 6.7% in 2027.

Nepal's weaker performance illustrates how a domestic infrastructure shock can interrupt growth even when the broader regional economy remains resilient. The contrast places greater emphasis on the capacity of individual countries to protect productive systems from increasingly costly disruptions.

South Asia is simultaneously confronting another long-term challenge: how to raise productivity through technological adoption. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used by firms in the region, although adoption continues to lag advanced economies.

The World Bank identifies several potential channels for gains. Firms are using AI to identify new market opportunities, suppliers heavily exposed to AI are gaining opportunities through global value-chain connections, and digital tools could help extend public services in health, education and agriculture where skilled personnel are limited.

World Bank Group Chief Economist for Asia Franziska Ohnsorge said AI has the potential to raise labor productivity, broaden export opportunities and improve public service delivery, while stressing that governments must first address the foundational constraints holding adoption back.

Policy recommendations include stronger workforce skills, a more supportive business environment, improved physical and digital infrastructure, lower barriers to adoption for smaller firms, support for local AI innovation and regulatory frameworks that protect privacy and data security while reducing uncertainty.

For Nepal, the two development agendas intersect around infrastructure and institutional capacity. Rebuilding transport and energy systems after the flood addresses an immediate economic weakness, while stronger physical and digital foundations will also influence the country's ability to participate in the technological shifts reshaping the wider region.