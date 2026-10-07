France to release 10 mln barrels of diesel from stocks, French PM says
France will release 10 million barrels of diesel from its strategic stocks to try to ease tight supplies amid surging energy prices stemming from the wars in Iran and in Ukraine, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday, confirming a report by Franceinfo radio.
"Last Friday, President (Emmanuel) Macron convened an emergency meeting of the G7, which decided to mobilize strategic reserves in a coordinated manner. As part of this effort, we will make 10 million barrels of diesel from our reserves available to distributors in France," Lecornu said in a national address. Lecornu said the move "will automatically lower prices at the pump by an estimated amount ranging from 0.12 to 0.18 euros per liter of diesel."