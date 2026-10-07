France to release 10 mln barrels of diesel from stocks, French PM says

France will release 10 million barrels ‌of diesel from its strategic stocks to try to ease tight supplies amid surging energy ‌prices stemming from the wars in Iran and ‌in Ukraine, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday, confirming a report by Franceinfo radio.

"Last ⁠Friday, ​President (Emmanuel) Macron ⁠convened an emergency meeting of the G7, which decided ⁠to mobilize strategic reserves in a coordinated manner. ​As part of this effort, we will make ⁠10 million barrels of diesel from our ⁠reserves available ​to distributors in France," Lecornu said in a national address. Lecornu said the move "will ⁠automatically lower prices at the pump by an estimated ⁠amount ⁠ranging from 0.12 to 0.18 euros per liter of diesel."