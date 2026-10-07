Global Economy Faces a Three-Way Test: AI, Expensive Energy and Unsustainable Debt

The global economy is entering a more difficult phase in which artificial intelligence is driving a powerful investment cycle while expensive energy and record public debt constrain governments' ability to respond. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says these forces are now shaping countries' relative economic fortunes and will dominate discussions at the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Thailand.

Georgieva's assessment is not one of uniform weakness. Global growth has remained steady, but the headline numbers conceal widening differences between economies benefiting from AI-related investment and those facing war, energy dependence and limited fiscal space. Her warning is that technological acceleration is arriving at the same moment that financial and policy buffers are becoming thinner.

AI Is Creating a New Divide in Global Growth

Georgieva said global investment in AI relative to GDP could reach or exceed the scale associated with earlier infrastructure revolutions such as railways, electricity grids and telecommunications networks.

AI hardware and related technology products already account for more than one-tenth of global goods trade, according to IMF estimates cited by Georgieva. The United States, China and India are among the economies importing large volumes of AI hardware, while several Asian economies occupy critical positions in the supply chain for chips, semiconductor machinery, memory and robotics.

The benefits, however, are highly concentrated. Georgieva warned that economies outside those supply chains risk receiving little of the immediate investment boost, raising the possibility that AI could widen economic inequality between countries before its productivity gains become more broadly distributed.

Longer-term gains could still be substantial. Georgieva said IMF research suggests successful AI adoption could eventually add up to half a percentage point to annual global growth. Realizing that potential, she stressed, will depend on digital infrastructure, workforce readiness and regulatory safeguards.

Energy Costs Are Complicating the AI Expansion

The AI investment boom also adds to another pressure already confronting the world economy: energy demand. The IMF chief described the current AI infrastructure build-out as inflationary, arriving while oil, gas and other energy markets remain under strain. She said oil prices were around $100 a barrel, while a large refining spread reflected shortages in refining capacity. Natural-gas supplies from the Gulf were also severely impaired, with Asia and Europe particularly exposed because of constrained LNG transport options.

Higher energy prices spread quickly through the broader economy by raising the cost of fertilizers, food and industrial inputs. She also pointed to additional food-security pressure from the year's super El Niño, increasing the risk that inflation remains more persistent than policymakers would prefer.

Relief may not come quickly. Georgieva said Brent futures were pointing to elevated oil prices through 2027, meaning governments and central banks cannot assume that lower energy costs will soon ease inflation or borrowing pressures.

Debt Has Made Every Economic Shock Harder to Absorb

Public finances are increasingly limiting the policy response. Georgieva said global public debt is close to its highest level since the aftermath of World War II and is on course to exceed 100 percent of global GDP.

Advanced economies carry some of the heaviest gross debt burdens, but Georgieva noted that emerging and low-income economies often have much smaller revenue bases from which to service their liabilities. Lower debt ratios therefore do not necessarily mean greater resilience.

Borrowing conditions have also changed. Georgieva said the relationship between interest rates and economic growth, often expressed as "r minus g", has become much less favorable after years in which interest rates remained below growth rates.

This shift weakens the idea that growth alone can repair public finances. Georgieva cautioned that the growth increase required to reduce debt ratios without fiscal action is unlikely to materialize in the near term, making delayed adjustment increasingly risky.

Low-income countries face especially difficult trade-offs. High debt-servicing costs, financing constraints, narrow tax bases and shrinking aid flows could force governments to reduce development spending, while emerging markets remain exposed to higher benchmark yields and volatile capital flows.

Policymakers Cannot Rely on Future AI Gains

Monetary policy faces its own dilemma. Georgieva said a "prudently hawkish bias" may be appropriate in many economies because AI investment, energy and food prices, tariffs, defense spending and high public debt can all contribute to inflationary pressure.

Financial stability risks are also building around AI. Georgieva warned that market concentration, leverage among major technology infrastructure providers and large global exposure to U.S. equities could amplify any disappointment if earnings fail to meet expectations. Regulation and supervision, she said, remain the first line of defense.

Fiscal policy is where many of these pressures ultimately converge. The IMF chief called for credible medium-term consolidation plans, while acknowledging that adjustment will be politically difficult after years in which governments repeatedly stepped in to cushion successive shocks. She argued that fiscal repair should be combined with structural reforms that strengthen workforce skills, improve labor-market flexibility, ease business entry and exit, expand access to patient risk capital and improve energy security. Many of those reforms would also help economies capture AI's longer-term productivity benefits.

Overall, AI can become a stronger engine of global growth, but its promise does not remove the need for fiscal repair, inflation control, financial oversight and structural reform. The countries best placed to benefit may be those that prepare for AI's productivity gains without assuming that tomorrow's growth will solve today's economic pressures.