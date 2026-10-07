Mira Road Taekwondo Athlete Pahal Kedia Bags Gold at CISCE Games, Earns National Championship Selection

VMPL Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Young Taekwondo player Pahal Kedia has brought laurels to Maharashtra by clinching a gold medal at the CISCE Games 2026 in Amritsar, Punjab.

Representing Maharashtra in the Under-14 Girls Taekwondo Championship, Kedia emerged victorious at the tournament held from October 1 to 5. Her strong performance helped her secure the top position in the competition and marks a significant achievement in her young sporting career. Following her gold medal-winning performance, Kedia has been selected for the 70th SGFI National Taekwondo Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh. The selection gives the young athlete an opportunity to compete at the national level and further showcase her talent.

Kedia trains at Fit and Fight Taekwondo Academy at Asmita Club, Mira Road East, where she has been undergoing regular training and competitive preparation. Her achievement has also brought recognition to the academy and the local sporting community. According to the academy, Kedia's success is the result of consistent training, discipline and determination. She has been training under the guidance of Coach Aakash Dapse and Coach Prashanjeet Mandal, whose mentorship has played an important role in her development as a competitive Taekwondo athlete.

The academy congratulated Kedia on her achievement and expressed confidence in her performance at the upcoming 70th SGFI National Taekwondo Championship in Himachal Pradesh. At a Glance

Athlete: Pahal KediaSport: TaekwondoCategory: Under-14 GirlsRepresenting: MaharashtraCompetition: CISCE Games 2026Venue: Amritsar, PunjabResult: Gold MedalNext Event: 70th SGFI National Taekwondo ChampionshipAcademy: Fit and Fight Taekwondo Academy, Asmita Club, Mira Road East (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)