Man appears in UK court accused of trying to break into Reform leader Farage's home

A man accused of murdering former British minister Ann ​Widdecombe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with ​trying to break into the home ‌of Nigel Farage, ​the leader of the Reform UK party. Joshua Kerry, 28, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 and ‌July this year, including carrying out research on targets and travelling to, and attempting to gain entry to Farage's house.

Kerry, from Rotherham in northern England, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court where he spoke only to confirm his name and ‌age. He was remanded in custody and will appear at London's Old Bailey court on Friday. Widdecombe, 78, ‌was a prominent figure in Reform UK, who was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

Prosecutors said was struck 21 times with a hammer, shocking British politics and raising further concerns about politicians' security, ⁠with ​two serving British members of parliament ⁠having been killed since 2016. Prosecutor Kashif Malik told the court that in April 2025, Farage's partner had returned to their home ⁠to find the front door had been damaged and part of the wooden frame was hanging off. There was also a ​bottle of lighter fluid in the porch.

"The inference being that an attempt was made to gain ⁠entry to the house," Malik said. Farage, 62, often credited with forcing the 2016 referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union, ⁠has ​been one of the most influential, but also one of the most divisive, figures in British politics for more than a decade.

When campaigning for parliament in 2024, Farage had a milkshake thrown at him by ⁠a woman and on another occasion objects were hurled towards his open-top bus by a man. Reform UK, which has ⁠a policy of deporting ⁠all immigrants who have come to Britain illegally, was leading in the polls until recently, though a combination of allegations over party funding and Andy Burnham taking over ‌as prime minister ‌has seen a weakening in its support.