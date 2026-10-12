Mutual Fund outflows hit Rs 1.33 lakh crore in September as debt schemes see heavy withdrawals

India's mutual fund industry witnessed a sharp reversal in fund flows in September, recording a net outflow of Rs 1.33 lakh crore after attracting net inflows of Rs 41,353 crore in August, as heavy withdrawals from debt-oriented schemes outweighed sustained investments in equity funds, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The overall outflow coincided with a decline in the industry's net assets under management (AUM) to Rs 82.64 lakh crore at the end of September, compared with Rs 87.08 lakh crore in the previous month.

Debt-oriented schemes accounted for the bulk of the outflows, witnessing net withdrawals of Rs 1.83 lakh crore in September, significantly higher than the Rs 8,127 crore recorded in August. The outflows from debt funds remained the primary factor behind the industry's overall negative fund flow during the month. In contrast, equity-oriented schemes continued to attract investor interest, with net inflows rising to Rs 38,307 crore in September from Rs 29,328 crore in August. The increase highlights the resilience of equity fund allocations even as the broader mutual fund industry recorded substantial net withdrawals.

Among equity categories, small-cap funds attracted the highest net inflows of Rs 9,039 crore, up from Rs 7,973 crore in August. Mid-cap funds recorded inflows of Rs 7,835 crore, compared with Rs 6,989 crore in the previous month, while flexi-cap funds saw investments rise to Rs 6,702 crore from Rs 5,059 crore. Large-cap funds also returned to positive territory, recording net inflows of Rs 859 crore in September after witnessing outflows of Rs 1,147 crore in August. Sectoral and thematic funds attracted Rs 3,640 crore during the month, more than double the Rs 1,713 crore recorded in August.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also witnessed stronger investor demand, with net inflows increasing to Rs 4,451 crore in September from Rs 2,597 crore in the previous month. Meanwhile, multi-asset allocation funds recorded broadly unchanged inflows at Rs 3,667 crore, compared with Rs 3,671 crore in August. The September data reflect divergent investment trends across India's mutual fund industry, with continued allocations to equity-oriented schemes and gold ETFs contrasting with significant withdrawals from debt funds. While equity inflows strengthened across several categories, they were insufficient to offset the outflows from debt-oriented schemes.

The trajectory of mutual fund flows in the coming months will be closely watched for indications of whether September's sharp outflow represents a temporary movement in investor allocations or a more sustained change in investment patterns. (ANI)