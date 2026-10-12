Europe should impose more sanctions on Russia, says Poland's Tusk
European countries should increase sanctions on Russia and all Western nations should show their solidarity with Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday. "Russia is not interested in a ceasefire, de-escalation, or peace... that is why I will go to Brussels to urge all European partners to consider increasing sanctions," Tusk told the Warsaw Security Forum.
"Ukraine cannot be broken or intimidated. Poland cannot be intimidated. The world cannot be broken or intimidated. That signal must go out today from every capital, from Warsaw to Washington."