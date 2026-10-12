Europe should impose more sanctions on Russia, says Poland's Tusk

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 13:44 IST
Europe should impose more sanctions on Russia, says Poland's Tusk

​European countries ​should increase sanctions ‌on Russia ​and all Western nations ‌should show their solidarity with Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said ‌on Monday. "Russia is not interested ‌in a ceasefire, de-escalation, or peace... that is why I will ⁠go ​to ⁠Brussels to urge all European partners to ⁠consider increasing sanctions," Tusk told ​the Warsaw Security Forum.

"Ukraine cannot ⁠be broken or intimidated. Poland cannot ⁠be intimidated. ​The world cannot be broken or intimidated. ⁠That signal must go out today from ⁠every ⁠capital, from Warsaw to Washington."

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