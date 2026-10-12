UN Expert Urges Ghana to Bring Adequate Housing Within Reach of Low-Income Workers

Housing policy in Ghana must respond to what workers on low incomes can afford, according to Koldo Casla, the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing. The UN release, Ghana: Housing construction must serve the needs of hard-working people first, says UN expert, presents his observations at the conclusion of an official visit and warns that affordability risks becoming an empty label if policies overlook the people who make up most of the population. His assessment connects expensive property development with the pressures facing renters, residents of informal settlements and communities exposed to climate-related disasters.

Luxury Construction Leaves Ordinary Households Behind

Casla welcomed several housing policies adopted in recent years, but urged the government to confront the widespread inability of ordinary Ghanaians to afford formally built homes. During his visit, he observed construction and physical changes concentrated in Accra, where prominent billboards promoted real estate investments at prices far beyond the reach of the average resident. Many properties in wealthy parts of the capital remained vacant, leading him to suggest that some development serves financial speculation more than the population's need for adequate housing.

The concern is about the people these developments can realistically accommodate, because unaffordable formal housing leaves many households with little choice beyond informal settlements or homes that fall below acceptable standards. Casla's warning places workers' incomes at the centre of housing policy, asking authorities to judge affordability against the circumstances of people seeking somewhere suitable to live.

Informal Settlements and Homelessness Reveal the Gap

About 31% of Ghana's urban population lives in informal settlements, according to figures cited in the release. Conservative estimates place the number of people experiencing homelessness at around 100,000, including approximately 60,000 children, making access to adequate housing a concern that reaches far beyond the prices advertised by property developers. These figures describe the scale of exclusion facing people unable to secure a suitable home.

Casla encouraged authorities to listen actively to people living in poverty when designing public policies, recognising that decisions about housing affect those with the fewest alternatives most directly. He also called for an end to the threat of forced evictions carried out without prior consultation and proper compensation, placing residents' participation and protection from displacement among the priorities for government action.

Renters Need Stronger Institutional Protection

More than one-third of Ghanaians pay rent for their homes, and the proportion exceeds 40% in urban areas, according to the figures cited by Casla. Rental conditions therefore affect a substantial share of the population, giving tenant protection an important place in the discussion about whether housing is affordable in practice. His recommendations address both rent increases and demands for excessive advance payments.

The Special Rapporteur urged the government to strengthen the Rent Control Department and other relevant institutions so they can effectively monitor and limit rent increases and protect tenants from extortionate rent advances. The emphasis is on making these mechanisms capable of providing practical protection, with housing costs assessed against the incomes of the people who must pay them.

Climate Risks Require Local Action and International Support

Climate change is adding further pressure to housing conditions, with northern communities affected by drought, southern communities suffering flooding and informal settlements experiencing rising temperatures. Casla described these impacts as damaging and deeply unfair, calling on authorities to prioritise local governments' preparedness to reduce the worst effects of flooding and other climate-related disasters. He urged the international community to support that work in the spirit of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Ghana's wider record offered grounds for leadership, according to Casla, who praised its advocacy for reparations and recognition of the historical injustices of slavery and colonialism, as well as its democratic stability since the early 1990s. He expressed admiration for Ghanaians' communal spirit and gratitude for the hospitality and generosity shown during his visit. Casla encouraged Ghana to set an example on housing rights for West Africa, stressing the urgent needs of its own people. His detailed findings will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027.