EIB Deepens Kazakhstan Investment Ties Across Transport, Energy and Digital Access

Kazakhstan's roads, energy networks and rural internet connections were central to European Investment Bank Vice-President Marek Mora's visit to Astana on 7 and 8 October 2026. The EIB briefing describes a mission focused on preparing investments for financing and strengthening the country's connections with Central Asia and Europe.

Mora's discussions covered transport, energy, water, digital connectivity and sustainable industry, bringing government officials, infrastructure operators and financial institutions into conversations about how proposed projects could move towards delivery.

"Kazakhstan has the ambition and investment potential to be a central partner for the EIB in Central Asia," Mora said, identifying transparency, sustainability and lasting local value as priorities for future investment.

Kazakhstan's Place in Europe's Connectivity Plans

The visit followed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's 2026 State of the Union address, which announced a new international connectivity initiative for the Middle Corridor, a trade route linking Asia and Europe.

Through Global Gateway, the European Union plans to mobilise up to €12 billion in public and private investment to diversify transport routes, triple trade flows and substantially reduce freight transit times by 2030.

Kazakhstan is one of the EIB's main partners in Central Asia, where the bank's investment pipeline is approaching €3 billion. Its regional representation opened in Tashkent in June 2026 to strengthen relationships with local partners and support project development across the region.

In Astana, Mora met Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Assel Zhanassova, Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev and representatives of the Ministry of Finance. The programme included vice-ministers responsible for energy, water resources and the national economy, alongside the European Union Delegation.

Discussions with road operator QazAvtoZhol, railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Baiterek, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and DAMU brought together organisations involved in policy, infrastructure delivery and financing.

Road Financing Supports a Broader Trade Network

Transport cooperation already includes a €150 million EIB framework loan signed with QazAvtoZhol in June 2026 to rehabilitate strategic roads along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The programme covers approximately 1,370 kilometres of roads across central and southern Kazakhstan, including sections connecting the country with its Central Asian neighbours. Expected benefits include safer journeys, stronger protection against climate risks, shorter travel times and easier movement of people and goods.

That financing follows a €200 million EIB Global framework loan with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan supporting sustainable transport and renewable energy investments.

The Astana discussions examined the services and procedures that determine whether improved infrastructure delivers its full economic benefit. Efficient border crossings, logistics hubs, dependable connections between rail and road, and competitive transport services all affect the cost and reliability of moving goods.

For Kazakhstan, these improvements could support businesses in logistics, manufacturing and trade services, extending the value of transport investment beyond the roads themselves.

Energy and Water Projects Require Careful Preparation

Energy discussions covered modernising infrastructure, improving energy security, expanding renewable generation and strengthening regional cooperation, with possible EIB technical support among the options considered.

A dedicated meeting with Vice-Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Arsen Zhakanbayev examined the water sector and potential areas for cooperation, placing water security alongside transport and energy in the investment dialogue.

The bank is engaged in regional initiatives such as the Kambarata-1 hydropower project. Its involvement remains subject to project development, due diligence and the necessary agreements between participating countries.

These conditions matter because regional infrastructure requires more than a shared policy objective: projects need adequate preparation, financing arrangements and agreement between the countries involved before they can proceed.

Rural Broadband and Industry Bring Local Opportunities

Digital connectivity offers another route for investment to reach communities across Central Asia. EIB Global and the European Commission are providing a package of almost €60 million with SES to extend satellite broadband services to over 1,600 rural villages in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The initiative aims to connect around three million people, improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in areas where limited connectivity can restrict everyday services.

The EIB is exploring financing with Kazakh mining and processing companies to support responsible critical-raw-materials value chains. The proposed approach connects Europe's need for resilient supplies with Kazakhstan's interest in expanding local processing, accessing technology and creating skilled jobs.

Potential operations must meet the bank's environmental, social and procurement standards, making project quality and responsible delivery essential to any financing decision.

Mora described the next task as preparing projects well and moving them forward. For Kazakhstan, the practical value of this cooperation will depend on investments that deliver safer transport, reliable services, and employment opportunities that remain valuable to local communities over the long term.