Kissht launches Kissht Mitra, a mental wellness program for its employees

HT Syndication Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Kissht, one of India's leading digital lending platforms, announced the launch of Kissht Mitra, a mental wellness program that gives every employee access to psychologists and coaches, in confidence. Kissht Mitra was launched on 10 October 2026, World Mental Health Day, in partnership with Yin Yang Leadership Solutions. Sessions are available to employees from 15 October 2026.

Kissht Mitra is designed to support the mental well-being of Kissht's people and to help them keep a healthier balance between work and life. Employees can speak with three practitioners from Yin Yang Leadership Solutions about whatever is on their mind: Ruchita Chandrashekar, Psychologist and Researcher, who brings almost a decade of experience in mental health and psychotherapy; Tanisha Tara, ICF Leadership Coach and Business Psychologist, with a decade of experience supporting professionals across industries; and Aishwarya Chidambaram, ICF Certified Coach and Organizational Psychologist, with ten years of experience in people and culture, spanning talent management and employee experience. Together, they bring nearly three decades of experience across psychology, coaching and people development. The program is open to every employee and is built on confidentiality: every conversation is private, and the practitioners are bound by confidentiality agreements, so that employees can speak openly. Kissht Mitra builds on how Kissht already works: an open culture in which people can raise concerns, ask for support and speak candidly with their teams and leaders, and employee-centric policies that treat well-being as a priority. Kissht believes that looking after its people is a responsibility, not an extra, and Kissht Mitra is one more way of showing that.

Commenting on the launch, Ranvir Singh, Founder and CEO, Kissht, said: “Asking for professional help should never feel like something to hide. Our people matter to us as people. We wanted Kissht Mitra to feel less like a program and more like a friend, so that no one at Kissht has to carry a hard day alone.”

Ruchita Chandrashekar, Psychologist and Researcher, Yin Yang Leadership Solutions, added: “Looking after your mind works best as a habit, not a last resort. A confidential conversation with someone trained to listen helps people make sense of what they are feeling and leave with practical steps. Kissht Mitra puts that within reach of every Kissht employee, and we are glad to be part of it.”

Modern life brings pressures of its own: always-on notifications, blurred lines between work and home, constant comparison on social media, financial worries and the sheer pace of change. Yet many people still hesitate to ask for professional help, held back by the fear of being judged. Kissht Mitra is a step towards changing that, by making professional support as ordinary and easy to reach as any other part of life. About Kissht

Kissht, operated by OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited, is a digital lending platform focused on leveraging technology and data-led underwriting to provide accessible credit solutions to consumers across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)