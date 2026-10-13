"Whoever thinks hoisting tricolor at Jantar Mantar is violation is a traitor": CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijit Dipke on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the government following the detention of his team members in Delhi, declaring that those who view the hoisting of the national flag at Jantar Mantar as a violation of law are "traitors." Dipke’s remarks came after Delhi Police detained his colleagues—including Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde—who had gathered at the protest site earlier in the morning. Denouncing the arrests, Dipke questioned the legality and morality of the police action.

"Our team went to Jantar Mantar this morning and hoisted the tricolor. When did hoisting the tricolor become a violation? Whoever thinks that hoisting the tricolor at Jantar Mantar is a violation is a traitor. And if Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde, and the others who were arrested for hoisting the tricolor are charged, then there should be strict action taken against it. How can you arrest someone for hoisting the tricolor? What kind of country is this? What kind of rule is this?" Dipke questioned. Addressing the police action, he warned against the denial of legal rights to those in custody.

"The whole country will become Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is not just a location; it is a spirit of resistance," Dipke said. "We hope that the Delhi Police will let them talk to their lawyers. It shouldn't happen that, as it happened to me, they are kept for 24 hours without being allowed to speak to a lawyer. As a legal procedure, they should be allowed to speak to a lawyer because you cannot just pick someone up like this." The CJP leader further described the crackdown as a "greatest example of a dictatorial mentality," asserting that the government is attempting to treat public spaces as its own private domain.

"The dictatorship doesn't want anyone to go to Jantar Mantar and hoist the tricolor. They think the whole country is their personal property. It is not like that; Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of this country, the 140 crore Indians," he asserted. Dipke vowed to continue the agitation until their core demand is met. "We will hoist the tricolor there, and we will keep hoisting it until Jyanesh Kumar resigns," he declared.

Delhi Police on Tuesday again detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot. "Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi," CJP's Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.

Ranka in his post said, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar." The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue. (ANI)