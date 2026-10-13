Adani Enterprises, Jabil sign MoU for 50:50 JV to manufacture AI data centre hardware in India

50 joint venture to manufacture artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre equipment in India, as the companies seek to tap growing demand for computing infrastructure in domestic and global markets.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 18:23 IST
Adani Enterprises, Jabil sign MoU for 50:50 JV to manufacture AI data centre hardware in India
(L to R) Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group with Mike Dastoor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jabil Inc. (Photo/@AdaniEnt). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Enterprises and US-based Jabil Inc. have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a 50:50 joint venture to manufacture artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre equipment in India, as the companies seek to tap growing demand for computing infrastructure in domestic and global markets. The proposed venture aims to build a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure manufacturing platform, covering AI racks, servers, storage, networking equipment, power distribution systems and liquid-cooling solutions. The agreement remains subject to definitive agreements, applicable approvals and customary conditions, the companies said.

The joint venture would also provide installation and commissioning services, with manufacturing and assembly operations designed to support high-performance computing systems used by hyperscalers, cloud service providers, data centre operators and enterprises. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the partnership would help the group expand beyond powering and hosting AI infrastructure into manufacturing the systems required for advanced computing.

“Our proposed joint venture with Jabil marks a strategic step towards this future, combining Jabil’s world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities with Adani’s integrated strengths in energy, infrastructure and data centres to help build the physical backbone of the global AI economy,” he said. Jabil Chief Executive Officer Mike Dastoor said the partnership would establish a scaled AI infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, which the company expects to become increasingly important for domestic and global demand.

“Integrating Jabil’s 60 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani’s significant infrastructure and energy capabilities, we can bring our rack-level data centre solutions to more hyperscalers in India and around the world,” he said. India’s data centre capacity is projected to reach 5-8 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, driven by AI adoption, cloud expansion and data localisation, according to the companies. They estimate the global market opportunity for AI computing infrastructure at more than USD 3 trillion over the next seven years.

The proposed venture follows the partners’ June 2026 announcement of their intention to develop an AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem in India. The project also aligns with Adani Group’s commitment to invest USD 100 billion in developing 5 GW of green-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035.

The venture is expected to create a manufacturing base that can serve Indian demand while supporting exports, positioning India as a supplier of critical hardware for the expanding AI infrastructure market. (ANI)

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