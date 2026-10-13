Germany scrambles jets after airline radio glitch sends false hijack alert

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 20:02 IST
Germany scrambles jets after airline radio glitch sends false hijack alert

A flight from Greece to Germany landed safely in Nuremberg on Tuesday after ‌a cockpit hijack alert that the airline attributed to a malfunction prompted the German air force to scramble two fighter jets.

Corendon Airlines blamed a malfunction in the radio communication system and said that "no emergency situation occurred and that at no point were the passengers, flight ‌crew or aircraft in any danger". The incident on the Boeing 737-800, which had departed from the Greek island of Corfu, ‌forced a brief suspension of operations at Nuremberg Airport, the plane's scheduled destination, the airport said. Flight operations later returned to normal.

"From the cockpit, the code '7500' (hijacking case) was transmitted, and furthermore, the pilot could no longer be reached by radio. For safety reasons, various alarm scrambles were then triggered," German police said on ⁠X. A German ​air force spokesperson said that ⁠two Eurofighter jets scrambled from Neuburg Air Base in southern Germany and accompanied the passenger jet until it landed.

Germany has two of those alarm squads, each ⁠with two fighter jets, to assess the situation when communication with civilian air crews is lost, which happens about once or twice a ​month, according to the air force's website. The alert comes less than a month after the co-pilot of a jet bound ⁠for Israel from Dubai attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, with the United Arab Emirates' prosecutor general calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

Corendon, a Turkey-based ⁠leisure ​airline, said the emergency code had been transmitted while the jet was in Croatian airspace "due to a brief malfunction in the radio communication system". "The situation was immediately monitored, investigations were promptly initiated and all necessary preparations were made. The aircraft landed ⁠safely at Nuremberg Airport," it said.

A possible drone sighting had already disrupted air traffic at the airport overnight into Tuesday. German ⁠authorities have been on heightened ⁠alert since a failed attack involving an explosives-laden drone at a German airport in August, which authorities blamed on Russia.

Russia has denied any involvement.

TRENDING

1
The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come at Another's Expense
Blog

The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come ...

Global
2
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
3
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
4
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026