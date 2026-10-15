Myntra’s Instagram Affiliate Program Hits 1Mn Sign-ups, Unlocks Creator-led Commerce at Scale

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 15: Myntra today announced the full rollout of its affiliate commerce programme on Instagram, becoming the first lifestyle e-commerce platform in India to do so in partnership with Meta; enabling creators to tag Myntra products directly within their posts and Reels. This marks the next phase of Myntra’s creator-commerce journey with Meta, following the Facebook integration that went live in June under the Flipkart Group’s partnership with the platform. Myntra has seen over 1 million sign-ups on Instagram in just a month with 200K creators having created content already. Combined with 1.3 million signups with 650k+ active creators on Facebook, this gives an early read on how quickly creators are adopting the format to connect with their audience and turn content into commerce.

Since launching its Meta affiliate feature across Instagram and Facebook, our community has created ~3 million posts and now drives notable traffic to the platform. With the festive season underway, the company expects an increase in traffic on the app with a 2X increase in creator posts. Additionally, Myntra creators across affiliate platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, Myntra Ultimate GlamClan Affiliate stand to earn 3X more through Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF); reinforcing the brand’s push to make creator-led, discovery-driven shopping central to how India shops fashion online.

The announcement coincides with the New Delhi chapter of Myntra Creator Club, co-hosted by Meta, which brought together some of the country’s most prominent creators. The evening reflects Myntra’s continued focus on deepening its relationship with creators as the brand scales its creator-commerce ecosystem further. Across Myntra app, 7 million users engage with Myntra Glamstream - its one-of-a-kind shoppable content destination spending 200,000 hours on the app, with Gen Z contributing 52% of total views, a signal of how significantly creator-led content has shifted from a discovery tool to a primary commerce driver.

Myntra’s Creator Club is an invite-only event series that brings together creator voices across cities to foster conversations and collaborations. Through Ultimate Glam Clan, affiliate programmes, creator storefronts, curated collections, and shoppable recommendations, Myntra enables creators to build communities, amplify their recommendations, and monetise their influence. Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, SVP & Chief Product Officer, Myntra, said, “Our affiliate programme which is now live on Instagram is a significant step in making creator-commerce seamless. It gives creators a direct, hassle-free way to monetise their influence, while offering fashion-forward shoppers an effortless path from discovery to checkout. As we bring this to our creators at the right time for the festive season - this milestone reflects how integral the creator community is to Myntra’s long-term growth journey.”

“Meghna Apparao, Director, E-Commerce & Retail (India), Meta, said, “The way people shop is constantly evolving, with creators now playing an increasingly pivotal role in moving consumers from inspiration to action. By bringing affiliate partnership to Instagram, Myntra is making that journey more seamless, while giving creators new ways to turn their influence into opportunity. The early momentum we’re seeing underscores the potential of creator-led commerce in India, and we’re excited to see this take off as brands and creators gear up for the festive season. About Myntra: Myntra is one of India’s leading destinations for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, offering a curated collection of popular brands across categories. With a focus on discovery, personalization, and convenience, Myntra serves millions of customers nationwide through its app-first ecosystem. Myntra has transformed the fashion, beauty and lifestyle shopping experience in the country through its pioneering speed focussed initiatives M-Express and M-Now. Its industry-leading technology, fashion-forward insights, and creator-led content make it the preferred platform for Gen-Z and millennial shoppers. Myntra continues to shape how India discovers and experiences style, with beauty emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments.

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