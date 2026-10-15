The Estée Lauder Companies Announces BEAUTY&YOU India 2026 Winners and Marks Five Years of Advancing Indian Beauty Entrepreneurship

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The Estée Lauder Companies, in partnership with Nykaa and Startup India, an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) within India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced the winners of BEAUTY&YOU India 2026, the country’s leading beauty entrepreneurship program.

For five years, BEAUTY&YOU India has discovered, supported, and accelerated India’s next generation of beauty entrepreneurs. Since launching in 2022, the program has helped founders and innovators develop their ideas and build their businesses by providing funding, mentorship, beauty industry expertise, distribution support, and strategic opportunities. Stéphane de La Faverie, President and CEO, The Estée Lauder Companies, said: “India is one of the most exciting and inspiring forces in global beauty. We have a deep admiration for the country’s creativity, talent, culture, and entrepreneurial energy—and for the way India continues to shape and inspire beauty around the world. As BEAUTY&YOU India marks its fifth year, it reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the entrepreneurs behind the next generation of beauty. We are proud to recognize this year’s winners and celebrate the ideas that will define beauty in India and beyond.”

Nadine Graf, President, EUKEM (Europe, UK&I, and Emerging Markets), The Estée Lauder Companies, added: “Five years into BEAUTY&YOU India, what excites me most is the extraordinary creativity and ambition we continue to discover across the country. From emerging founders in smaller cities to women entrepreneurs building businesses with real impact, India is showing us just how much innovation can come from understanding local consumers, culture, and needs. Our ambition at The Estée Lauder Companies is to help unlock that potential—connecting Indian talent with global expertise, mentorship, and opportunities, and giving the next generation of beauty entrepreneurs the platform to shape the future of beauty, not only in India, but around the world.” The 2026 winners join a growing community of founders whose ideas are shaping the future of beauty globally.

2026 BEAUTY&YOU India Winners GROW: Best in-market beauty brand.

* Laani – Nirja Bhatt, Founder & CEO: High-performance sweat and odor control products created for Indian heat, humidity, and skin. Led by a water-based clear deodorant stick that dries instantly, leaves no residue, and addresses underarm pigmentation, Laani is reimagining an everyday essential and addressing an underserved need for Indian women. IMAGINE: Best early-stage beauty concept.

* Boldpurity – Khatija Shabana, CEO, and Syed Mohammad Fouzan, Director: A scientist-led skincare concept developing proprietary formulation technologies to enhance the delivery and performance of established, active ingredients on skin. BREAKTHROUGH: Best innovation in fragrance, presented by The Estée Lauder Companies’ Fragrance Atelier in Paris.

* Goyam Green Tech – Ajaykumar Mehta, Shriya Rambhia, and Dheer Rambhia, Directors: A green chemistry platform leveraging biobased materials and chemistry to unlock high performing fragrance solutions across formulation, format, and consumer experiences. DESIGN: Recognizing creative talent with the potential to collaborate with a brand from The Estée Lauder Companies.

* De Icebreaker Creative Studio – Pankti Sheth, Founder & Creative Director: A packaging and brand design studio that creates culturally aware and commercially relevant designs for brands across consumer categories, helping brands build meaningful experiences that resonate locally and compete globally. VISIONARY WOMEN’S AWARD: Recognizing an outstanding woman entrepreneur driving innovation and impact in beauty, presented with Startup India, DPIIT.

* Agapi Sikkim – Rinzing Choden Bhutia, Founder: A Himalayan skincare and lifestyle brand that provides employment and training to women in Sikkim, creating opportunities for women’s economic participation and financial independence in India’s Northeast. Returning for the second year, the Visionary Women’s Award reflects The Estée Lauder Companies’ and Startup India’s shared commitment to advancing women founders and strengthening pathways for women to lead.

Shri Ateesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, Startup India, DPIIT, said: “India’s startup ecosystem is a powerful engine of innovation and entrepreneurship, and BEAUTY&YOU India has become an important platform for supporting the next generation of beauty founders. As the program marks its fifth year, we commend The Estée Lauder Companies for its continued commitment to fostering innovation in India. The Visionary Women’s Award is a valuable initiative that recognizes women founders who are driving meaningful impact through innovation and leadership. Congratulations to all the winners, whose achievements reflect the creativity, ambition, and global potential of India’s innovation ecosystem.” The 2026 edition introduced the DESIGN category, recognizing creative talent reimagining how beauty comes to life through packaging, retail and consumer experiences. The new category reflects the important role creative expression plays in shaping how consumers discover and engage with beauty.

This year, the BREAKTHROUGH category focused on fragrance innovation and was led by The Estée Lauder Companies’ Fragrance Atelier in Paris, the Company’s global innovation hub dedicated to fragrance expertise. The category connects India’s rich legacy of fragrance craftsmanship with the Atelier’s global innovation ecosystem. The winners were announced at an event in Mumbai featuring remarks from The Estée Lauder Companies’ leadership, including Akhil Shrivastava (Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer), Aude Gandon (Chief Digital & Marketing Officer), René Lammers (Executive Vice President, Chief Research & Innovation Officer), and Nadine Graf (President, EUKEM – Europe, UK&I, and Emerging Markets); Nykaa’s Anchit Nayar (Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty); Shri Ateesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, Startup India, DPIIT; and industry leader Gaurav Gupta (Couturier, Artist, and Designer, Gaurav Gupta Studio).

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said: “India’s beauty ecosystem is evolving rapidly, shaped by a new generation of founders bringing fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a deeper understanding of the Indian consumer. At Nykaa, we’ve seen how brands that combine a clear consumer proposition with a strong understanding of the market can build meaningful connections and create lasting businesses. Through BEAUTY&YOU India, we’re proud to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies in supporting entrepreneurs who are bringing new ideas to life and contributing to the next phase of growth in India’s beauty industry. BEAUTY&YOU India is part of The Estée Lauder Companies’ broader commitment to India, built over more than two decades of serving consumers and partnering across the country’s beauty ecosystem. As India’s influence on beauty continues to expand, The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to help support the talent and innovation that will define the industry’s next chapter.” (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)