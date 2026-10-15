Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates North East's first VISA application centre in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the North East's first VISA application centre at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Khanapara in Guwahati. During the inauguration, Chief Minister Sarma mentioned that this was the first VFS Global visa application centre in Assam, adding that it would serve applicants from all eight North Eastern states. He stated that the facility would process visa applications for 14 countries, which include Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta, Morocco, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

"This is the first VFS global visa application center in Assam and it will serve applicants from all eight North Eastern states. It its importance therefore extends well beyond Guwahati. The center will initially facilitate visa application for fourteen countries directly. This includes Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta, Morocco, Switzerland and United Kingdom," said CM Sarma. Sarma also stated that the centre's modern facilities, technology-enabled processes, and customer support services were intended to make the application experience more convenient and organised, noting that Schengen visas would also be provided through the facility.

"Its modern facilities, technology enabled processes and customer supports are intended to make an application experience more convenient and organized. A Schengen visa will also be provided through this center. So with this people can additionally visit 29 European countries," added CM Sarma. Detailing the significance of the centre, Sarma stated that the facility will simplify access to the application process in the state. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Act East policy had positioned the North East at the core of India's diplomatic engagement with its eastern neighbours.

"We must remember VFS Global will facilitate only the visa application process, while the decision to grant or refuse a visa rests solely with the respective governments and diplomatic missions. The value of this facility lies in making access to the process easier while maintaining the required procedure. Under the leadership of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Act East policy has placed Northeast at the centre of India's engagement with its Eastern neighbours," asserted CM Sarma. Chief Minister Sarma also asserted that better infrastructure, improved connectivity, and stronger economic cooperation are creating new possibilities for Assam, adding that the responsibility of the government is to turn those possibilities into real opportunities for the people.

"Better infrastructure, improved connectivity and stronger economic cooperation are creating new possibilities for Assam. Our responsibility is to turn these possibilities into real opportunities for our people. The government of Assam is working to strengthen the state's position as center for trade, investment, tourism, education and innovation," said CM Sarma. (ANI)