Hurricane Trudy looms over Mexico's Pacific coast, severe rainfall expected

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 19:55 IST
Hurricane Trudy looms over Mexico's Pacific coast, severe rainfall expected

Hurricane ​Trudy moved parallel to Mexico's ​western coast on ‌Thursday, threatening further ​rain and strong winds in a region already battered in recent ‌weeks by storms that left behind several deaths and severe flooding. The storm, located about 480 km (298 miles) south-southwest of beach ‌town Acapulco, packed maximum sustained winds of ‌120 kph (75 mph) and is moving northwest, the US-based National Hurricane Center said in a morning advisory.

• Trudy, a Category 1 hurricane, ⁠is ​forecast to ⁠rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Friday. • The storm is ⁠then expected to approach Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rains ​forecast in the states of Colima and Jalisco, increasing ⁠the risk of life-threatening flooding and landslides, the NHC and Mexican ⁠authorities ​warned.

• Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Simon is nearly stationary farther northwest offshore, after dropping heavy rain along ⁠the coast earlier as a hurricane. • Simon is forecast to move ⁠northwest, ⁠grazing the Baja California peninsula over the weekend, the NHC added.

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