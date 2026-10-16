EIB and JBIC renew five-year pact to back clean energy, supply chains and Ukraine recovery

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have renewed their partnership for another five years, signing an agreement that puts clean energy, stronger supply chains and Ukraine's recovery as shared investment priorities.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and JBIC Deputy Governor Toshio Oya said the memorandum of understanding extends a partnership established in 2018. Under the agreement, it could cover investments across the European Union, Asia, Africa and the EU's neighbouring countries, giving the two institutions a broad geographical base for their work.

A five-year commitment to turn shared priorities into investment

The renewed agreement gives the banks a framework for deepening cooperation on strategically important investments, with attention to the connections between energy, infrastructure and economic security.

"Japan is a trusted strategic partner for the European Union. This renewed agreement will help the EIB and JBIC translate our shared priorities into concrete investment opportunities, from the clean energy transition and connectivity to resilient supply chains, economic security and Ukraine's recovery," Fayolle said.

For the two institutions, the next phase of cooperation brings together several needs that increasingly overlap: financing cleaner sources of energy, improving connections between countries and strengthening the supply networks on which industries depend. The agreement sets out the basis for that work over the coming five years.

Critical minerals and Ukraine's reconstruction gain attention

Oya pointed to changes in the international environment over the past five years as a reason to strengthen cooperation, particularly around economic security and the reliability of supply chains.

"JBIC is pleased to renew and further strengthen its cooperation with the European Investment Bank. Over the past five years, profound changes in the international environment have underscored the importance of economic security, resilient supply chains and strong international partnerships," he said.

Critical minerals are among the areas identified for deeper collaboration, alongside broader efforts to make supply chains more resilient. Ukraine's reconstruction and long-term resilience also feature in JBIC's expectations for the renewed partnership, placing recovery needs within a wider discussion about sustainable investment and economic stability.

Oya said the strengthened relationship could contribute to economic resilience and sustainable development in Europe, Japan and beyond, reflecting the reach of a partnership whose potential projects extend across several regions.

Existing projects show the scale of cooperation

The agreement builds on an established record of joint project involvement. As of October 2026, the EIB had signed financing agreements worth around €2.5 billion for projects involving JBIC.

Those projects include the Eavor Loop geothermal development in Germany and NeuConnect, the 1.4 GW electricity interconnector between Germany and the United Kingdom. They show how the banks' shared interests already translate into investments in energy technology and infrastructure that connect national electricity systems.

The five-year extension gives EIB and JBIC a framework to build on that experience and develop further investment opportunities across their shared priorities, from the clean energy transition to the reconstruction of Ukraine.