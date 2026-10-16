War-damaged school in Ukraine’s Malyn reopens after nearly €2 million EIB-backed upgrade

Malyn Lyceum No. 2 in northern Ukraine reopened today after a major renovation, giving up to 600 pupils better conditions for learning in a school damaged during Russian attacks in 2022. The building, struck by a blast wave, now has a new roof, better insulation, improved classrooms and upgraded heating, ventilation and electrical systems.

The reopening marks an important step for a community whose school serves children from families displaced by the war and pupils with special educational needs. Founded 100 years ago, the lyceum provides education from primary through senior levels, making its restoration part of the daily lives of children across several age groups.

A century-old school rebuilt for today's needs

Work began in January 2024 and continued until September 2026, with the renovation costing almost €2 million. The European Investment Bank provided €1.54 million, supported by a further €451,000 from the Zhytomyr regional budget.

The project addressed more than the damage to the building. Improvements to accessibility, fire safety and emergency-warning systems accompanied the classroom and utility upgrades, bringing the school closer to the needs of the children and staff who use it.

"Ukraine's recovery is about giving communities the means to move forward – even during the war," said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. "With our support, this school in Malyn has been rebuilt to better serve hundreds of children. It is a concrete investment in education, resilience and Ukraine's future."

For Malyn Mayor Oleksandr Sytailo, the value of the work is reflected in the conditions children will experience at school. He described the renovated lyceum as an investment in the community's future and welcomed the improvements made possible by the comprehensive renovation.

International financing and local resources share the cost

The EIB contribution came through the €340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, which finances the restoration of essential social infrastructure in communities across the country.

It is one of three joint European Union–EIB recovery initiatives delivered with Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities. The United Nations Development Programme provides technical support.

Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Olga Zykova said combining international financing with local resources helps communities restore essential services and establish foundations for long-term recovery.

"Every investment in education is an investment in Ukraine's future," she said.

Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine's Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, described restoring schools as essential to helping communities recover and return to normal life. He said the Malyn project demonstrates how war-damaged infrastructure can be rebuilt to modern standards and deliver practical improvements for families during the continuing war.

The work extends beyond this school. Across Zhytomyr oblast, 20 facilities, including schools, preschools, hospitals and water infrastructure, are being restored or built under EIB recovery programmes.

Restoring education helps families rebuild everyday life

The northern part of Zhytomyr region was particularly hard hit at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

He described the school's renovation as a symbol of Ukrainians' and European partners' shared belief in the future of local communities within a thriving European family. Cooperation with EU partners, he said, is helping create conditions for people to live with dignity today and for those who have left to return home in the future.

"Every school restored is a reminder that Ukraine's future cannot be destroyed," said Joost Mohlmann, Head of Section for Reconstruction, Energy, Infrastructure and Environment at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. He pledged continued EU support to help communities rebuild and improve facilities for future generations.

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Auke Lootsma highlighted the disruption war brings to childhood, education and a sense of safety. He said the reopened lyceum gives children a safe place to learn and grow, helping families and the wider community regain a sense of normality and hope.