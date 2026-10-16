Reliance responds to Musk's claims on Stralink's license; says they "welcome competition", emphasises "abiding by law"

Reliance Industries on Friday issued a statement on Friday that it welcomes competition in India's satellite communications space, including Elon Musk's Starlink, while emphasizing that every participant in the sector must adhere to the rule of law and existing national regulations. "In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances," the statements published on X said.

"At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world. We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land," the statement added. The response from Reliance came after SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk targeted the Indian conglomerate, alleging that vested interests were blocking Starlink's entry into the sphere.

In a post on X, Musk had said, "The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense. On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole." He claimed that greater competition could reduce the profits of existing players but said it would not necessarily threaten their business.

"The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business," he wrote. Musk had earlier alleged monopolistic practices in the Indian telecommunications landscape and questioned regulatory barriers faced by Starlink's commercial rollout.

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?" Musk posted. Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that there was no question of allowing any monopoly in satellite communications and that three parties are in line for final approval for commercial licences.

Scindia said India is close to a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services, and that all licensed operators, including Starlink, must meet security requirements before commercial operations begin. (ANI)