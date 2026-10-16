ADB Names Scott Roberts as Viet Nam Country Director to Advance Green, Inclusive Growth

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Scott Roberts as its new Country Director for Viet Nam, placing an experienced infrastructure and energy finance specialist in charge of its work in the country. Roberts has begun his role in Ha Noi, where he will lead ADB's resident mission and oversee operations, policy discussions, and partnerships.

Roberts will guide the implementation of ADB's country partnership strategy for Viet Nam, with resilient infrastructure and private investment among the priorities he highlighted when taking up the position. "I am honoured to serve in Viet Nam, one of Asia's most dynamic economies and a valued partner of ADB," Roberts said.

"Viet Nam has set bold ambitions for growth that is greener and more inclusive. ADB will help turn those ambitions into results by financing resilient infrastructure, mobilizing private capital, and supporting the innovation that will power the country's next stage of sustainable development."

His responsibilities bring together the financing of projects and the policy work needed to support them, with an emphasis on high-quality investments that contribute to sustainable development. Building resilience to disasters and extreme weather will be part of that effort, alongside support for businesses and a stronger role for private capital.

More Than 27 Years in Development and Energy Finance

Roberts brings more than 27 years of professional experience in international development, including 16 years at ADB. He joined the bank in March 2010, leading infrastructure finance transactions in its Private Sector Operations Department before moving into several technical and leadership positions.

Before this appointment, he headed ADB's ASEAN Power Grid and Special Fund Unit, where he coordinated the bank's $10 billion investment ambition for connectivity in Southeast Asia and managed ASEAN-linked cofinancing partnerships and funds. That role gave him experience in regional infrastructure cooperation and the financing arrangements needed to support it.

His earlier career included establishing the Beijing branch of global consultancy Cambridge Energy Research Associates, now part of S&P Global, and serving as vice-president in GE Capital's energy investment group.

A United States national, Roberts holds a master's degree in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School, a master's degree in business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a bachelor's degree from Tufts University.

A Partnership Spanning Transport, Clean Energy, and Public Services

ADB's work in Viet Nam reaches across sectors that shape daily life and the country's economic development, including transport, clean energy, urban and water services, agriculture and rural development, education and skills, and public financial management.

The bank also works with the government and businesses to mobilize financing for resilience and develop public–private partnerships, bringing public institutions and private investors together to support development needs.

Roberts takes responsibility for this broad portfolio as ADB continues its established partnership with Viet Nam and ASEAN. The bank's support is aligned with Viet Nam's Socio-Economic Development Strategy 2026–2030, connecting its investments and reform work with the country's development priorities.