ADB Backs Thai Hospital Upgrades With $212 Million to Bring Specialist Care Closer

For families outside Bangkok, getting specialist treatment can mean travelling far from home when someone is seriously ill. A $212 million financing commitment from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help upgrade five public hospitals in Thailand, improving access to advanced medical care for about 14 million people.

ADB President Masato Kanda joined Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas at a ceremony marking the financing after the two met to discuss cooperation. The hospital investment will bring more specialist services to regional communities, reducing the need for patients to travel to the capital for treatment.

Five Regional Hospitals to Expand Specialist Treatment

The project covers public hospitals in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi and Nakhon Ratchasima, extending its reach across five health regions.

New specialist treatment facilities will be established at four hospitals, with facilities at a fifth being improved. The expansion will strengthen cancer, cardiac, surgical and trauma services, giving patients more options for advanced care closer to where they live.

"Where a person lives should not determine the quality of care they receive," Kanda said. "This investment will bring specialist treatment closer to millions of people and spare more families the burden of long journeys when someone is seriously ill."

For the communities served by these hospitals, the project addresses a practical barrier to treatment: the distance between a patient's home and the specialist services they need.

Better Digital Services and Hospitals Built for Extreme Weather

The investment extends beyond new treatment facilities to the systems and staff needed to deliver care. It will strengthen digital health services, train medical professionals and improve access for people with disabilities.

New facilities will be designed to better withstand flooding and extreme weather, helping hospitals cope with conditions that can disrupt essential services. Their design will also reduce energy and water consumption.

These improvements bring patient access, workforce development and more resilient infrastructure into the same project, supporting hospitals as they expand their specialist services.

ADB's First Government Health Loan in Thailand

The project marks ADB's first loan to the Thai government in the health sector, building on its earlier support for Thailand's COVID-19 response and regional health initiatives.

The total investment cost is $302.21 million, with $90.30 million in government financing alongside ADB's contribution. A separate $2 million technical assistance grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific will support hospital improvements and health workforce development.

The grant adds support for the people and operational improvements needed to make the expanded facilities effective, complementing the larger investment in hospital infrastructure.

ADB's partnership with Thailand and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also covers investments that strengthen resilience and support sustainable development across Southeast Asia.

Flood Protection and Clean Energy Also on the Agenda

During his meeting with Ekniti, Kanda expressed sympathy for people affected by recent flooding in Bangkok. He welcomed Thailand's decision to prepare for a major project to reduce flood and drought risks along the Chao Phraya River.

The discussion placed the hospital investment within a wider programme of cooperation addressing essential services and the country's exposure to extreme weather.

Kanda also highlighted ADB's expanding private-sector work in Thailand, including investments in renewable energy, battery storage and energy-efficient digital infrastructure.

For patients outside Bangkok, the hospital project's most direct benefit will be the prospect of receiving specialist treatment nearer home, with upgraded regional facilities supported by trained staff and stronger digital services.