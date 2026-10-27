ADB’s $40 Million Azerbaijan Loan Targets Rural Firms, Farmers and Women Entrepreneurs

Regional MSMEs and small farms can have difficulty accessing finance, in part because banking services are concentrated in Baku.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:49 IST
ADB’s $40 Million Azerbaijan Loan Targets Rural Firms, Farmers and Women Entrepreneurs
Representative image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Bank Respublika have signed a $40 million loan to expand financing for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and agricultural borrowers outside Baku. The funding is intended to help regional businesses invest, hire and grow in a country where banking services remain concentrated in the capital.

The loan sets out specific priorities for how the money will reach borrowers. At least 20% will go to women-owned MSMEs, and at least 50% to businesses working in agricultural production, processing and trade.

More credit for businesses outside Baku

Regional MSMEs and small farms can have difficulty accessing finance, in part because banking services are concentrated in Baku. The loan will make credit more available to agricultural businesses and other smaller firms in underserved areas.

ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal said the financing supports the Bank's 2025–2029 country partnership strategy for Azerbaijan. Its priorities include private sector-led growth, stronger food security, greater resilience and improved access to finance for women-led businesses outside the capital.

Financing for women-owned businesses

At least one-fifth of the loan proceeds are reserved for women-owned MSMEs. The allocation gives these businesses a defined share of the financing and supports the broader goal of widening women's access to business credit in regional areas.

ADB described the loan as a continuation of its work with Bank Respublika, deepening a partnership intended to advance these goals.

Agriculture prepared for changing weather

At least half of the funding will support borrowers involved in agriculture, including production, processing and trade. Eligible investments include modern drip irrigation systems and crops and fruit varieties suited to diverse weather conditions. Those investments can help farms manage natural hazards, strengthen agricultural resilience and support food security. The financing is expected to help create jobs, raise incomes and contribute to a more diversified economy.

Established in 1992, Bank Respublika is Azerbaijan's fifth-largest bank by assets, with a 4.4% market share. It serves retail, MSME and corporate clients through 40 branches; 24 are located outside Baku. That regional presence gives the bank a network for reaching businesses beyond the capital. The loan combines that reach with targeted allocations for women-owned firms and agriculture, where access to finance can support investment and local employment.

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