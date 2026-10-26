ADB Names Keiju Mitsuhashi as First Türkiye Country Director

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Keiju Mitsuhashi as its first Country Director for Türkiye, strengthening its presence in the country as it expands operations and prepares to establish a permanent local mission.

Mitsuhashi has taken up the role and will lead the bank's work under its interim country partnership strategy for 2025–2027, overseeing cooperation with the government, businesses and development partners on the country's investment and development priorities.

His responsibilities include establishing an interim ADB office in Ankara in December 2026 and overseeing the inauguration of the Türkiye Resident Mission during 2027, providing a local base for the bank's growing operations.

Türkiye's regional connections shape investment priorities

Mitsuhashi identified Türkiye's position between Central Asia, the Caucasus and Europe as an opportunity to develop its role as a transport, energy and digital hub, with cooperation across the public and private sectors helping turn that potential into investment.

He said ADB would work with the government, private sector and development partners to strengthen these connections, improve the country's resilience to disasters and economic shocks, and help businesses contribute more to sustainable growth.

Türkiye joined ADB as a nonregional member in 1991 and became a regional member in 2025, marking a change in its relationship with the bank ahead of the planned expansion in financing and local operations.

New country director brings extensive energy and development experience

Mitsuhashi brings more than 27 years of professional experience, including 17 years at ADB, with expertise covering regional power trade, energy security, private sector development, and the design and implementation of projects. He joined ADB in 2009 as an energy specialist working in Central and West Asia and subsequently held leadership roles including principal planning and policy economist and deputy country director for Viet Nam.

In his most recent position as director of ADB's Energy Sector Office, Mitsuhashi oversaw a project pipeline exceeding $10 billion and multiple projects across 25 economies in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, experience that will inform his leadership of the bank's operations in Türkiye.

A Japanese national, Mitsuhashi holds a doctorate in development studies from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, together with master's and bachelor's degrees in economics from Massey University in New Zealand.

Annual financing expected to average $3 billion through 2027

ADB expects its annual financing commitments to Türkiye to average about $3 billion through 2027, supporting earthquake recovery and investment in critical infrastructure alongside business growth and energy security.

Health care, education and agribusiness are also included among the financing priorities, giving the bank's planned operations a broad reach across essential services, productive industries and the country's recovery needs.

The appointment and planned offices will give ADB a stronger presence on the ground as Mitsuhashi leads the implementation of the interim partnership strategy and develops relationships with the institutions and businesses involved in these investments.